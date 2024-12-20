Marshfield, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Nelson-Jameson, a leading distributor in the food processing industry, announced the purchase of a 45,000-square-foot warehouse in northwest Pennsylvania, marking a significant step to enhance its capabilities and more efficiently serve customers and partners in the Northeastern United States. The Fairview location will be one of five Nelson-Jameson distribution centers across the country, reinforcing the company's core mission of delivering a broad range of products and services that help companies uphold the highest standards of food safety, quality and compliance.

The new Fairview, PA facility, located just 12 miles from Erie, PA, is expected to be fully operational around summer 2025 when Nelson-Jameson will re-establish localized service in the region. The facility will hire up to 20 full-time employees.

"Nelson-Jameson is committed to delivering exceptional service and prioritizing food safety for our customers in the Northeast," says Mike Rindy, President of Nelson-Jameson. "The new Fairview distribution center reflects our continued investment in the Northeast and our unwavering dedication to supporting our customers' success."

The Fairview distribution center, originally built in 2004, sits on an 8.4-acre lot with an adjacent 20-acre parcel reserved for future expansion. The building's 45,000-square-foot footprint is complemented by an additional 16,000-square-foot second floor mezzanine and is undergoing significant renovations to enhance functionality, capacity, and the employee experience. The facility also features 12 truck bays for its transportation and delivery fleet.

Key upgrades at the new distribution center include a refreshed exterior featuring newly paved employee and visitor parking lots. The climate-controlled warehouse will provide 1.1 million cubic feet of storage capacity and accommodate more than 3,800 pallet positions. Approximately 8,000 square feet of space will be allocated in the future for a new service and repair center. This expansion will further enhance Nelson-Jameson's customer offerings, leveraging its authorized service provider status for both Neogen and Alfa Laval. The renovation also includes substantial employee-focused improvements, including a new visitor reception area, employee break room, locker room, and lavatory to enhance the work environment. Additionally, a new warehouse transition corridor will be designed to meet SQF certification standards.

"These comprehensive improvements reflect Nelson-Jameson's intent to establish Fairview as a future-ready logistics hub that supports growing operational demands, modern infrastructure, and a seamless experience for employees, visitors, and customers alike," says Rindy.

The new Fairview distribution center is located at 7251 Klier Drive, Fairview, PA 16415. More information on the company can be found at nelsonjameson.com.





Photo Caption (Courtesy of Nelson-Jameson): Food processing distributor Nelson-Jameson unveils plans for its latest distribution center in Fairview, PA, set to be fully operational by Summer 2025.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10937/234668_0b03c51e949b1888_002full.jpg

Nelson-Jameson is a fourth-generation, family-owned distributor to the food processing industry. From the company's roots in dairy production supplies, it has expanded to offer a broad range of food processing products and services that help food and beverage organizations operate efficiently with the highest quality, food safety, and compliance standards. The company represents more than 1,000 vendors, distributes more than 79,000 curated products, and employs more than 300 people nationwide. The food processing industry leader also operates NEXT Logistics, a transportation arm that provides delivery services from its Wisconsin, California, Idaho, Pennsylvania, and Texas strategic distribution centers.

Since 1947, Nelson-Jameson has supported food, beverage, and dairy processors with innovative products and a comprehensive set of solutions that keep pace with changing consumer tastes, manufacturing processes, and distribution channels. The company values delivering the exceptional for its customers by leading with the guiding principles of kindness and mutual respect. Nelson-Jameson is a supplier of choice for customers in all 50 states and international markets.

For more information, please visit www.nelsonjameson.com.

