IRIS FINANCIAL: Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

ANNEX B

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (i) (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)

Younited Financial S.A. (E3825)

2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the

issuer)

NautaDutilh Avocats Luxembourg S.à r.l.

3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer

69086843

4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of

the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights (ii)

69086843

5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting

rights) (optional)

49086843

6. Origin of the change (iii)

Capital increase

7. Date when the change occurred

20/12/2024

8. In the previous notification (optional)

- the total number of shares was of

- the total number of voting rights was of

- the total number of exercisable voting rights was of

***

i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer,

provided it is reliable and accurate.

ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.

iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.

