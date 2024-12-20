BCC Research LLC: Global Live Cell Imaging Market: Advances and Growth Prospects

"The Global Live Cell Imaging Market allows scientists to observe living cells in real-time without harming them. This helps us understand how cells work, grow, and react, leading to new ways to treat diseases, understand our bodies, and even grow new tissues."

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Global Live Cell Imaging Market is expected to grow from $2.9 billion in 2024 to $4.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report covers the global market for live cell imaging, focusing on the tools, software, and services used to study living cells. It breaks down the market and offers insights into products, technologies, major users, and regional trends, Highlights include industry operations, innovations, growth opportunities, and profiles of top companies.

Interesting announcements in the live cell imaging field:

In May 2023, Becton Dickinson introduced the BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter, a tool that allows researchers to see finer details in cells, aiding in understanding cell functions.

In March 2024, Leica Microsystems launched TauSTED Xtend, enabling scientists to view tiny, colorful details in living cells at high resolution for deeper cell studies.

Factors contributing to the growth of the market include:

Growing adoption of high-content screening (HCS) techniques in drug discovery: HCS is increasingly used in drug discovery to rapidly analyze cell responses to drugs, speeding up the search for new treatments.



Increasing demand for better understanding cellular processes.: The need to understand cell functions is increasing, as it helps in advancing medicine and developing new treatments. This demand drives the creation of better tools to study how diseases start and how treatments work.



Growing availability of research funds.: More funding is now available for research, enabling scientists to explore advanced studies. This financial support leads to more experiments, new technologies, and progress in medicine and biology, resulting in more discoveries and innovations.



Growing availability of research funds.: More funding is now available for research, enabling scientists to explore the field through new experiments, new technologies, and progress in medicine and biology.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Live Cell Imaging Market Report

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $2.6 billion Market size forecast $4.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Components, Technology, End User Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers • Growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery. • Increasing demand for better understanding cellular processes. • Growing availability of research funds.

This report addresses the following key questions:

What are the projections for the market?

The global live cell imaging market was valued at $2.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $4.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2029.



What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The growing adoption of HCS techniques in drug discovery, increasing demand for better understanding cellular processes and growing availability of research funds.



What market segments are covered in the report?

The global market for live cell imaging is segmented by component, technology, end-user and region.



Which components segment will dominate the market in 2029?

The Instruments and software segment will dominate the market at that time.



Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market.

Leading companies in the market include:

Revvity

Danaher Corp.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker

Carl Zeiss Ag

Evident

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Sartorius Ag

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Related reports include:

Life Science Tools and Reagents: Global Markets: This report examines the global market for the essential products used in life sciences research, including lab equipment and chemicals. It highlights market size, key players, and trends in different regions, offering insights into how these tools and reagents are used in research and where the industry is headed.

Flow Cytometry: Products, Technologies and Global Markets: Flow cytometry is a technology for analyzing and sorting cells in research and healthcare. The report covers flow cytometry instruments, software, and reagents, as well as market trends, key companies, and growth opportunities across regions.

Directly Purchase acopy of the report from BCC Research.

For further information on these reports or to purchase one, please get in touch with info@bccresearch.com .

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts aim to help readers make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

Contact Us

Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, USA

Email: info@bccresearch.com,

Phone: +1 781-489-7301

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183242/BCC_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-live-cell-imaging-market-advances-and-growth-prospects-302337491.html