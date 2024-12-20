The O2 Bolsters Its Industry-Leading Green Credentials With 'Commended' Status

This follows the news of the world's busiest live entertainment arena announcing a consecutive year of record-breaking ticket sales, with over 2.6 million tickets sold in 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / The O2, the world's busiest live entertainment, leisure, and retail destination, owned and operated by AEG Europe, has announced that it has successfully secured 'Commended' status as 'A Greener Arena', certified by A Greener Future.

The 'Commended' status, which recognises arenas that show 'demonstrable improvements' and 'a significant engagement in reducing negative environmental and social impacts,' is reflective of the venue's longstanding commitment to driving the sustainability agenda in the live industry.

This certification follows a stand-out year of industry-leading sustainability initiatives at the world-famous venue - most notably, hosting the world's first carbon removed arena events at The 1975's four headline shows in February, resulting in the extraction and removal of 545.9 tonnes - the equivalent yearly electricity usage of 395 average homes. Further to this, the venue has optimised energy efficiencies within the arena and made significant enhancements to waste management, with the full deployment of reusable cups and the installation of new waste sorting facilities both back and front-of-house.

As The O2 continues on its path towards net zero, the venue has also invested in electric powered vehicles to eradicate its fossil fuel emissions altogether, with works continuing into 2025 with the installation of electric forklifts for use across the full destination.

"From history-making moments like our carbon removed events, to the essential works we've done behind the scenes to create efficiencies and minimise waste and emissions, we've made incredible strides at The O2 this year and we're proud to have this recognised by A Greener Future. The path to net zero is one that is constantly evolving, and we're committed to continued innovation so that we can deliver world-class, sustainable events for our fans, bands, and brands," said Sam Booth, Director of Sustainability at AEG Europe.

Claire O'Neill, CEO at A Greener Future added: "We're really happy for The O2 and want to congratulate their team for all of their efforts to run a greener arena. When one of the most iconic venues takes visible action for a more sustainable live sector it reverberates throughout the industry. With all shoulders to the wheel, we look forward to seeing what will come next!"

The credentials come off the back of a consecutive year of record-breaking ticket sales, announced last week, with over 2.6 million tickets sold - a 3.5% uplift on 2023's previously unsurpassed figure.

