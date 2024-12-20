Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ben Loomes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC b) LEI 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 1p shares GB00BZ0XWD04 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.27796 per share 23,356 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 23,356 Ordinary 1p shares £1.27796 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 20 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC