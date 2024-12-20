Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ben Loomes
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC
b)
LEI
2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 1p shares
GB00BZ0XWD04
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
23,356 Ordinary 1p shares
£1.27796 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
20 December 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC