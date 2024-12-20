Heidelberg, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) has launched a new research initiative focused on Klotho, a protein with transformative potential in longevity medicine. Led by Professor Dr Mike Chan, the project aims to investigate Klotho's role in combating age-related diseases and its potential to regenerate critical organs, including the brain, kidneys, and heart.

(Caption) Prof. Dr. Mike Chan talks about the growing importance of Klotho in anti-aging medicine, highlighting its many potential benefits for health and longevity.

Klotho, first identified in 1997, is emerging as a major breakthrough in longevity and regenerative medicine. The protein plays a pivotal role in regulating key biological processes, including oxidative stress, mineral metabolism, and inflammation. Professor Chan's initiative will explore how boosting Klotho levels can address chronic conditions like neurodegenerative diseases, kidney failure, and heart disease, ultimately improving healthspan and extending lifespan.

"Klotho represents the next frontier in longevity medicine," said Prof. Mike Chan, Chief Scientist at EWBG. "Our research aims to understand how Klotho affects aging and how we can use it to treat chronic diseases that have long been associated with aging."

Research Focus Areas

The new initiative will focus on three primary research areas:

Neurological health : Investigating Klotho's neuroprotective effects and its potential to slow cognitive decline in diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's .

Kidney function : Examining Klotho's role in regulating mineral metabolism and its regenerative potential in treating chronic kidney disease (CKD) .

Cardiovascular health: Studying Klotho's influence on vascular function and its ability to prevent vascular calcification, a key contributor to heart disease.

This research builds upon existing collaborations at EWBG, where leading scientists are focused on advancing Klotho-based therapies for regenerative health.

Klotho is gaining attention for its ability to regenerate tissues and reverse damage caused by age-related diseases. Unlike NAD+, which primarily enhances cellular metabolism and energy production, Klotho offers a broader range of therapeutic applications, including tissue regeneration, cognitive function improvement, and cardiovascular health.

The decline in Klotho levels as we age has been linked to several chronic health issues. Research suggests that restoring Klotho levels can reverse the effects of oxidative stress, inflammation, and cellular senescence, offering new treatment possibilities for a range of age-related diseases.

Prof. Mike Chan: Leading the Charge in Klotho Research

Prof. Mike Chan, a leading expert in stem cell therapy and longevity medicine, is spearheading this groundbreaking initiative at EWBG. His extensive experience in bio-regenerative medicine positions him as a key figure in exploring Klotho's potential to revolutionize the treatment of age-related diseases. Through FCTI, a subsidiary of EWBG, Professor Chan and his team are developing therapies that combine stem cell technology and Klotho proteins to stimulate tissue regeneration in the brain, kidneys, and heart.

"By harnessing Klotho's regenerative properties, we hope to address chronic conditions that were previously untreatable," said Professor Chan. "Our ultimate goal is to improve quality of life and provide lasting solutions for those affected by aging-related diseases."

About Prof. Dr. Mike Chan

Prof. Mike Chan has been a pioneer of Cellular, Organo, and Cell Membrane Therapies in Europe and Asia since the early 1980s. He founded one of the world's largest research groups of Bio-Molecular Medicine based in Switzerland and Germany with a global presence in almost eighty countries.

He has conducted more than 1,000 lectures, seminars, and symposiums worldwide in the fields of anti-aging, cell regeneration, bio-regenerative medicine, and stem cell therapies. Author & co-author of numerous books and articles in the fields of cell therapy, immunology, bio-regenerative sciences, nutrition, and innovator of cellular- based nutraceuticals & cosmeceuticals.

Prof. Mike Chan is also the founder of European Wellness Biomedical Group, an International chain of research and treatment facilities (European Wellness Centers & Retreats) involved in anti-aging, longevity, and education (European Wellness Academy). He chairs and also sits on the board of numerous prominent anti-aging and cell therapy associations of the world.

(2nd from left-bottom row) Prof. Dr. Mike Chan and his team of international doctors at the European Wellness Biomedical Group, collaborate (EWBG) on cutting-edge research to harness Klotho's regenerative properties in treating age-related diseases.

About European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG)

European Wellness is a global leader in regenerative medicine and integrated healthcare solutions, with a mission to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being. With a network of 46 premier centers and a team of highly skilled, multi-national doctors from around the world, the organisation is at the forefront of the wellness revolution, delivering innovative and personalized treatments to clients worldwide.

