Freitag, 20.12.2024

WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
20.12.24
14:51 Uhr
0,838 Euro
+0,019
+2,32 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
20.12.2024 18:16 Uhr
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
20-Dec-2024 / 16:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 
 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                        Brian Fagan 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   CFO 
                                 INITIAL NOTIFICATION 
b)      Initial Notification Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                        IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 
b)      LEI                         635400EOPACLULRENY18 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
                                 ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
                                 IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 
       Identification code 
                                 ACQUISITION OF ORDINARY SHARES 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                 Price(s)   Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 EUR0.885    110,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A - [single transaction]

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 20 December2024

f) Place of the transaction EURONEXT DUBLIN

NONE

g) Additional Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  366614 
EQS News ID:  2056163 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2056163&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
