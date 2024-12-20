Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
20.12.2024
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MACOMPTA.FR - IFRS Financial Statements Year ended 30/06/2024

Finanznachrichten News

IFRS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

YEAR 01/07/2023 - 30/06/2024

Lagord, December 20, 2024

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a provider of software solutions for small business management, today reported its results in English for the 2023/2024 financial year (French version was published on October 15, 2024).

  • Annual sales 23/24 increased by €678K, up 27,3% compared to 2022/2023.
  • Operating profit was positive at +€744K, corresponding to an operating margin of 23,5%.
  • Profit for the year amounted to €686K, increasing by 36,7% compared to previous year.
  • Equity amounted to €2,172K, an increase of €436K.
  • Cash flow remained largely positive at +€679K, despite an investment of €1 750K in fixed assets.

Notes to the accounts: IFRS adjustments to French financial statements:

  • Capitalized production of intangible assets (employees benefit expenses) is deducted from products and charges in IFRS profit & loss account. It amounted to €296K in 2023/2024 and €257K in 2022/2023.
  • Employees pensions are introduced in IFRS balance sheet and profit & loss account. They amounted to €77K in 2023/2024 and €62K in 2022/2023 (excluded from the French financial statements).
BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS30/06/202430/06/2023

NON-CURRENT
Goodwill--
Other intangible assets706 882555 385
Property, plant and equipment1 469 58151 267
Right-of-use assets--
Investments accounted for using equity method--
Investment property--
Other long-term assets--
Other long-term financial assets38 09137 922
Deferred tax assets--
Non-current assets--

CURRENT
Assets included in disposal group classified as held for sale--
Inventories--
Prepayments and other short-term assets101 01725 513
Trade and other receivables395 103400 827
Derivative financial instruments--
Other short-term financial assets--
Cash and cash equivalents679 0291 625 064
Current assets10 8942 000
TOTAL ASSETS3 400 5992 697 978
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES30/06/202430/06/2023

EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Share capital1 500 000320 000
Share premium--
Other components of equity--
Retained earnings671 5121 415 381
Equity attributable to owners of the parent2 171 5121 735 381
Non controlling interest--
TOTAL EQUITY2 171 5121 735 381

LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT
Pension and other employee obligations76 95861 801
Borrowings--
Lease liabilities--
Deferred tax liabilities--
Other liabilities2 772234
Non-current liabilities--

CURRENT
Liabilities included in disposal group classified as held for sale--
Provisions158 030158 030
Pension and other employee obligations--
Borrowings--
Lease liabilities--
Trade and other payables425 790281 692
Current tax liabilities46 74034 146
Derivative financial instruments--
Contract and other liabilities--
Current liabilities518 797426 695
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 229 087962 597
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES3 400 5992 697 978

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT


30/06/2024		30/06/2023
Revenue3 161 8172 483 633
Other income36 43928 856
Change in inventories--
Costs of material--
Employee benefits expense-1 600 955-1 192 385
Change in fair value of investment property--
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-financial assets-180 701-126 732
Impairment losses of financial assets and contract assets--
Other expenses-672 578-460 652
Operating profit744 021732 720
Share of profit from equity accounted Investments--
Finance costs--
Finance income20 03112 335
Other financials items--
Profit before tax764 052745 055
Tax expense-77 921-242 532
Profit for the year from continuing operations686 131502 523
Loss for the year from discontinued operations--
Profit for the year686 131502 523

CASH FLOW STATEMENT


30/06/2024		30/06/2023
Operating activities
Profit before tax744 021732 720
Non-cash adjustments180 701126 732
Contributions to defined benefit plans15 15713 243
Net changes in working capital172 65981 312
Settling of derivative financial instruments00
Net cash from operating activities1 112 538954 007
Investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment-1 750 682-288 916
Proceeds from disposal of others intangible assets00
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired00
Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash sold00
Proceeds from disposal and redemption of non-derivative financial assets00
Interest received20 03112 335
Dividends received00
Taxes paid-77 921-84 502
Net cash used in investing activities-1 808 572-361 083
Financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings00
Repayment of borrowings and leasing liabilities00
Proceeds from issue of share capital00
Interest paid00
Dividends paid-250 000-300 000
Net cash from (used in) financing activities-250 000-300 000
Net change in cash and cash equivalents-946 034292 924
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year1 625 0631 332 139
Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents00
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year679 0291 625 063
Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal group00
Cash and cash equivalents for continuing operations679 0291 625 063

Next publication: second quarter sales on January 15, 2025.

About macompta.fr

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, macompta.fr has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations. With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications. The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting.

From the beginning, macompta.fr's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations, such as ASPTT and UNASS.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

Macompta.fr

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89259-communique-va-financial-statements-23-24.pdf

