MACOMPTA.FR - IFRS Financial Statements Year ended 30/06/2024

IFRS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

YEAR 01/07/2023 - 30/06/2024

Lagord, December 20, 2024

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a provider of software solutions for small business management, today reported its results in English for the 2023/2024 financial year (French version was published on October 15, 2024).

Annual sales 23/24 increased by €678K, up 27,3% compared to 2022/2023.

Operating profit was positive at +€744K, corresponding to an operating margin of 23,5%.

Profit for the year amounted to €686K, increasing by 36,7% compared to previous year.

Equity amounted to €2,172K, an increase of €436K.

Cash flow remained largely positive at +€679K, despite an investment of €1 750K in fixed assets.

Notes to the accounts : IFRS adjustments to French financial statements:

Capitalized production of intangible assets (employees benefit expenses) is deducted from products and charges in IFRS profit & loss account. It amounted to €296K in 2023/2024 and €257K in 2022/2023.

Employees pensions are introduced in IFRS balance sheet and profit & loss account. They amounted to €77K in 2023/2024 and €62K in 2022/2023 (excluded from the French financial statements).

BALANCE SHEET ASSETS 30/06/2024 30/06/2023

NON-CURRENT Goodwill - - Other intangible assets 706 882 555 385 Property, plant and equipment 1 469 581 51 267 Right-of-use assets - - Investments accounted for using equity method - - Investment property - - Other long-term assets - - Other long-term financial assets 38 091 37 922 Deferred tax assets - - Non-current assets - -

CURRENT Assets included in disposal group classified as held for sale - - Inventories - - Prepayments and other short-term assets 101 017 25 513 Trade and other receivables 395 103 400 827 Derivative financial instruments - - Other short-term financial assets - - Cash and cash equivalents 679 029 1 625 064 Current assets 10 894 2 000 TOTAL ASSETS 3 400 599 2 697 978 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30/06/2024 30/06/2023

EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 1 500 000 320 000 Share premium - - Other components of equity - - Retained earnings 671 512 1 415 381 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 2 171 512 1 735 381 Non controlling interest - - TOTAL EQUITY 2 171 512 1 735 381

LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT Pension and other employee obligations 76 958 61 801 Borrowings - - Lease liabilities - - Deferred tax liabilities - - Other liabilities 2 772 234 Non-current liabilities - -

CURRENT Liabilities included in disposal group classified as held for sale - - Provisions 158 030 158 030 Pension and other employee obligations - - Borrowings - - Lease liabilities - - Trade and other payables 425 790 281 692 Current tax liabilities 46 740 34 146 Derivative financial instruments - - Contract and other liabilities - - Current liabilities 518 797 426 695 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 229 087 962 597 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 3 400 599 2 697 978

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT



30/06/2024 30/06/2023 Revenue 3 161 817 2 483 633 Other income 36 439 28 856 Change in inventories - - Costs of material - - Employee benefits expense -1 600 955 -1 192 385 Change in fair value of investment property - - Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-financial assets -180 701 -126 732 Impairment losses of financial assets and contract assets - - Other expenses -672 578 -460 652 Operating profit 744 021 732 720 Share of profit from equity accounted Investments - - Finance costs - - Finance income 20 031 12 335 Other financials items - - Profit before tax 764 052 745 055 Tax expense -77 921 -242 532 Profit for the year from continuing operations 686 131 502 523 Loss for the year from discontinued operations - - Profit for the year 686 131 502 523

CASH FLOW STATEMENT



30/06/2024 30/06/2023 Operating activities Profit before tax 744 021 732 720 Non-cash adjustments 180 701 126 732 Contributions to defined benefit plans 15 157 13 243 Net changes in working capital 172 659 81 312 Settling of derivative financial instruments 0 0 Net cash from operating activities 1 112 538 954 007 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment -1 750 682 -288 916 Proceeds from disposal of others intangible assets 0 0 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 0 0 Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 0 0 Proceeds from disposal and redemption of non-derivative financial assets 0 0 Interest received 20 031 12 335 Dividends received 0 0 Taxes paid -77 921 -84 502 Net cash used in investing activities -1 808 572 -361 083 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 0 0 Repayment of borrowings and leasing liabilities 0 0 Proceeds from issue of share capital 0 0 Interest paid 0 0 Dividends paid -250 000 -300 000 Net cash from (used in) financing activities -250 000 -300 000 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -946 034 292 924 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1 625 063 1 332 139 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 0 0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 679 029 1 625 063 Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal group 0 0 Cash and cash equivalents for continuing operations 679 029 1 625 063

Next publication: second quarter sales on January 15, 2025.

About macompta.fr

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, macompta.fr has become a key platform for managing small businesses and associations. With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications. The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting.

From the beginning, macompta.fr's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations, such as ASPTT and UNASS.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

Macompta.fr

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

