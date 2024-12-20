Mentavi Health Offers Tips and Tools to Help Manage Stress During the Holiday Season

Nearly half of all Americans feel more pressure from time commitments, stretched finances, gift-giving, and family gatherings. Mentavi, a leader in online mental health testing, has solutions.

For many, the days leading up to the holidays aren't always merry and bright. In fact, a 2023 survey by the American Psychological Association found that 89% of U.S. adults feel stressed during the holiday season, with 41% reporting higher stress levels compared to other times of the year. Mentavi Health, leader in providing mental health diagnosis and treatment through Mentavi and ADHD Online, is sharing a variety of helpful tips and tools to assist individuals in navigating this busy time.

During the holidays, it's important to set healthy expectations and habits, so people can make the most of their time with friends and family while preventing it from affecting their mental health. For those with ADHD, the stress surrounding the holidays can be especially difficult because it involves planning, organizing, making lists, and remembering important dates - tasks that can be difficult for people with the condition.

"The holiday season can make it harder for people to think clearly and make decisions, often adding pressure that worsens ADHD symptoms," says Valerie Snyder, Mental Wellness Coach at Mentavi Health. "Even those who typically manage their ADHD well throughout the year can feel like they're losing control when the holidays roll around."

Helpful Tips to Enjoy the Holidays

Below are suggestions from Snyder to make the holidays less stressful and more enjoyable:

Keep up with your daily routine - Routines are essential for the ADHD brain, providing stability and structure when life gets busy. Try to maintain your regular habits, like waking up, eating, and going to bed at consistent times, even when holiday plans add extra demands.

Set small goals - Competing holiday goals - like shopping for gifts, baking, or decorating - can quickly become overwhelming. Instead, break these tasks into smaller steps and focus on just one or two things at a time. Celebrate those small wins as you go.

Create boundaries - Give yourself permission to say no to events or commitments that feel draining. Focus on what truly matters to you and your well-being.

Take care of yourself - Build in time for rest, exercise, or activities that help you recharge and stay grounded during this busy season.

Seek professional help - Holidays often mean more family time, which can bring up stress and emotions. Reach out to a psychotherapist, clinician, or mental wellness coach if you need extra support navigating family dynamics, stress, or ADHD symptoms.

Address Mental Health Concerns with Smart Assessment

Mentavi Health's Smart Assessment is an online diagnostic evaluation that begins with a sophisticated, dynamic questionnaire grounded in leading clinical frameworks. Mentavi's psychologists then analyze submitted, dynamic questionnaires to determine a diagnosis and make treatment recommendations.

The online evaluation diagnoses a broad array of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, ADHD, and OCD. If medical treatment is warranted, the patient meets with an independent clinician, aided by the psychologist's diagnosis and report. This approach has been embraced by referring primary care physician offices nationwide.

At the core of our mission is building healthy communities," said Michelle Ripper Lewis, Vice President, Clinical Solutions and Provider Network at Mentavi Health. "We're committed to providing everyone with access to the quality mental health care they need, particularly during the holiday season."

For more information, visit Mentavi Health or ADHD Online , or to complete the Smart Assessment to get started.

About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also the most common related mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Smart Assessment and various treatment options showcase the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, compliant online mental health care.

