USA News Group: Oncology Advancements Accelerate Amid Rising Early-Onset Cancer Diagnoses

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - The American Cancer Society has published its Advances in Oncology - 2024 Research Highlights, underscoring major strides in cancer research and ongoing innovation. However, the optimism is tempered by a troubling finding: a significant global rise in early-onset colorectal cancer cases. This unsettling trend comes as the medical community grapples with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent Naturearticle revealed how disruptions in cancer care-particularly delays in screenings, diagnoses, and treatments-have likely exacerbated the progression of advanced disease, diminished survival rates, and complicated long-term data analysis. Still, the oncology field continues to push forward with promising developments emerging from key innovators like Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF), Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL), Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), and Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT).

The article continued: Additionally, the American Cancer Society has spotlighted an alarming rise in cancer incidence and mortality among younger age groups. Analysts at Exactitude Consultancy anticipate that the global Cancer Immunotherapy Market will expand at a robust 12.84% CAGR, reaching $258.22 billion by 2031-a clear indicator of oncology's rapid growth and critical importance.

Oncolytics Biotech® to Present Promising Pelareorep Data in Pancreatic and Anal Cancers at ASCO GI Symposium

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, today announced the presentation of two data sets through two abstracts showcasing pelareorep's potential in difficult-to-treat gastrointestinal cancers, which were accepted and will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium in San Francisco January 23-25, 2025.

"We are enthusiastic about pelareorep's applicability across multiple gastrointestinal cancer indications, including pancreatic and anal cancer," said Tom Heineman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Oncolytics. "Pelareorep engages patients' immune systems to help make commonly used chemotherapies and checkpoint inhibitors, such as atezolizumab, more effective in fighting cancer. This offers the promise of delaying disease progression and improving survival in patients with these devasting diseases. Given the versatility of pelareorep, we see multiple clinical and regulatory options for bringing this promising medicine to patients."

Oncolytics will present two key data sets from the GOBLET study, with preliminary safety and tumor response results for the relapsed anal carcinoma cohort treated with pelareorep and atezolizumab presented in Poster Session C on January 25, 2025, from 7:00 to 7:55 a.m. PT. Additionally, results from the safety run-in phase for first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma patients treated with pelareorep, modified FOLFIRINOX, with and without atezolizumab will be presented in Poster Session B on January 24, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT. Both abstracts will be available on the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposiumwebsite at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 21, 2025.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, recently announced positive initial data from CRDF-004, a randomized, Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) in patients with first-line RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Efficacy and safety data are for all evaluable patients as of a November 26, 2024, data cut-off date, and all efficacy data are determined by a blinded, independent central review (BICR) of each patient's tumor scan.

"We are highly encouraged by the robust efficacy signal and favorable safety profile observed with onvansertib plus standard-of-care from the first 30 evaluable patients in our randomized first-line RAS-mutated mCRC CRDF-004 trial," said Fairooz Kabbinavar, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer of Cardiff Oncology. "Our data shows an objective response rate of 64% in patients receiving the 30 mg dose of onvansertib in combination with standard of care, significantly higher than the 33% objective response rate observed in the control arms of standard of care alone. In addition, as can be seen in the spider plots, we are observing deeper tumor response in patients receiving the 30mg dose of onvansertib compared to those receiving the 20mg dose with similar safety profiles for both doses."

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL), a developer of advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics, and Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), an AI-powered healthcare technology company, recently announced they've expanded their commercial relationship. Both companies agreed in November 2023 to collaborate and bring ultra-sensitive MRD testing to market and launched their efforts at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Tempus is serving as the exclusive commercial diagnostic partner for Personalis' ultra-sensitive tumor-informed MRD product, NeXT Personal® Dx, for broad patient adoption in breast and lung cancers, and for immunotherapy monitoring across all solid tumors.

"While we already offer NeXT Personal through our own biopharma channel, we are pleased to leverage Tempus' integrated platform as well for these biopharma customers who desire to combine NeXT Personal with other Tempus products," said Chris Hall, CEO of Personalis. "We believe the expansion of the relationship with Tempus will accelerate market penetration of our leading ultra-sensitive MRD platform and allow us to better capitalize on the opportunity."

Under this expanded relationship, Tempus will be enabled to offer Personalis' NeXT Personal MRD product to pharmaceutical and biotech customers who wish to bundle MRD testing with other Tempus offerings in a given study.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT), a commercial-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers, recently announced that the FDA approved its UNLOXCYT (cosibelimab-ipdl) for the treatment of adults with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) or locally advanced cSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation. UNLOXCYT is the first and only programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) blocking antibody to receive FDA marketing approval for this indication.

"[This] FDA approval of UNLOXCYT - the first marketing approval for our company - is a significant milestone both for Checkpoint and for patients with advanced cSCC," said James Oliviero, President and CEO of Checkpoint. "This approval marks Checkpoint's transformation to a commercial-stage company, with the opportunity to compete in a U.S. market estimated to exceed $1 billion annually, where we believe UNLOXCYT offers a differentiated treatment option versus available therapies by binding to PD-L1, rather than programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1), to release the inhibitory effects of PD-L1 on the anti-tumor immune response. Additionally, UNLOXCYT has demonstrated the ability to induce antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC), another potential differentiating feature of the drug compared to existing marketed therapies for patients with cSCC."

