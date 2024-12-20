Valsoft Corporation Strengthens Local Government Portfolio with Keystone Information Systems and Cott Systems Acquisitions

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, has solidified its position as a leader in the local government software sector with the acquisitions of Keystone Information Systems ("Keystone") and Cott Systems ("Cott Systems"). These acquisitions mark a significant expansion of Valsoft's portfolio in the local government sector, enabling them to provide enhanced solutions to school boards, local governments, and other public-sector organizations.

Founded in 1975, Keystone has earned a reputation as a trusted provider of enterprise-wide ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) applications, for small and mid-sized public sector organizations. The functional depth and integration of its complete product suite simplifies complex tasks and interdepartmental workflows, enabling greater efficiency and productivity.

"This acquisition is more than a transaction; it's an investment in Keystone's legacy," said Judson B. Van Dervort, Jr., President and CEO of Keystone Information Systems. "Joining Valsoft provides a secure foundation for Keystone's current and future customers and employees, through continued innovation and growth, ensuring we can exceed customer expectations and continue our positive impact on the communities we serve."

Valsoft's acquisition of Keystone expands its growing portfolio in the local government sector, reinforcing its ability to support mission-critical services for public organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Keystone to the Valsoft family," said Costa Tagalakis, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "Their longstanding reputation for excellence in serving local government and public-school sectors aligns perfectly with our strategy of delivering high-quality, impactful solutions. We're excited to continue supporting Keystone's existing customers while exploring new growth opportunities."

Earlier this year, Valsoft also acquired Cott Systems, a leader in public records management with a history spanning over 135 years. Cott Systems provides solutions for managing and digitizing land and court records, enabling local governments to modernize operations while preserving their jurisdictions' historical integrity. Products like Resolution 3, VERDICT, and OIB offer local officials' comprehensive tools to streamline processes and serve their communities more effectively.

"This acquisition of Cott Systems represents the next step in our ongoing efforts to innovate and simplify the records management process," said David Scheine, Portfolio Manager at Valsoft. "Cott's customer-centric approach and innovative solutions coupled with Valsoft's support and resources will enable us to accelerate Cott's vision of delivering secure, cloud-based, and user-friendly solutions that empower local government offices to serve their communities better."

Both acquisitions position Valsoft as a leader in GovTech software solutions with an established offering to assist the local government and public records management sectors in navigating public sector regulations and compliance. Valsoft remains committed to supporting these businesses as they continue to grow, innovate, and enhance the services they provide to their communities.

About Keystone

Founded in 1975, Keystone is a trusted provider of enterprise-wide information management solutions for Municipal and County Governments?and?Public-School Districts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Missouri, and Rhode Island. Known for its cost-effective and efficient software, Keystone's user-focused approach helps smaller and mid-sized organizations optimize operations and exceed stakeholder expectations. For more information, visit www.keyinfosys.com.

About Cott Systems

Cott Systems has been an innovator in public records management since 1888, providing trusted technology solutions that preserve and protect public records while empowering local governments to serve their constituents more effectively. From land record management systems like Resolution 3 to comprehensive criminal and civil court case management tools like VERDICT, to online digitalization products like OIB, Cott Systems' products and services enable local officials to modernize their operations and safeguard their jurisdiction's rich history. For more information: https://cottsystems.com

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com

For the Keystone Information Systems acquisition, Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel) and Pamela Romero (Senior Corporate Paralegal). Keystone Information Systems was represented by Rosenbloom Law Group LLC.

For the Cott Information Systems acquisition, Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Ambra Del Busso (Legal Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). Cott Information Systems was represented by Dinsmore & Shohl LLP.

