Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Nu E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (the "Company" or "Nu E") announces the following corporate updates:

Private Placement

The Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3,333,334 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.30 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares will be used for general working capital and advancing certain solar projects in Canada. In connection with the Offering, the Corporation may engage certain arm's-length parties who may receive a cash finder's fee payment and/or warrants to purchase common shares in the capital of the Corporation in consideration of securities that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties. Any cash finder's fee payment and/or warrants will be subject to the approval of, and will be issued in accordance with the rules of, the CSE.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 31, 2024, or such other date as the Corporation may determine and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the acceptance of the CSE.

Debt Settlement

The Company has settled outstanding indebtedness of the Company in the aggregate amount of $486,785.00 (the "Debt"), pursuant to the terms of debt settlement agreements with certain non-arm's length and arm's length creditors (the "Creditors"). In settlement of the Debt, the Company has issued an aggregate of 1,216,963 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") to the Creditors at a price of $0.40 per Common Share (the "Shares for Debt").

Shares for Services Transaction

The Company has also issued an aggregate of 1,081,250 Common Shares at a price of $0.40 per Common Share to certain staff and directors of the Company (the "Shares for Services"). The Shares for Services have been issued in lieu of cash payments for past services rendered and in lieu of cash payments for bonuses in the aggregate of $432,500 .00.

The issuance of Shares for Debt to Cronin Services Ltd., the principal of which is a director of the Company and the issuance of Shares for Services to John Newman and Devon Sandford, each an executive officer of the Company, (collectively, the "Related Parties"), will each be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance of the Shares for Debt and Shares for Services, as it relates to the Related Parties, is exempt from the minority approval and formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

All Common Shares issued under the Shares for Debt and Shares for Services are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Shares for Debt and Shares for Services remain subject to final acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About Nu E Power Corp.

Nu E Power Corp. is a green energy company focused on the developing, construction, and operating clean and renewable energy infrastructure across North America. The Company has a partnership with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited, a subsidiary of the UK based renewables major, Low Carbon Investment Management Ltd. To facilitate non-dilutive investment into the Company with the goal of developing up to 2GW of renewable energy projects in Canada by 2030.

