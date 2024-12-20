121 Local & Regional EHR Vendors Across 53 Countries to Know: Showcasing Global Health IT Achievements With Insights From Black Book Research

Black Book unveils critical insights into the global EHR landscape, spotlighting 121 local and regional vendors across 53 countries as they compete with multinational health IT giants. This comprehensive analysis delves into emerging trends, vendor performance, and the shifting dynamics of the highly competitive health IT market, offering a detailed overview of the evolving global healthcare technology ecosystem

Black Book Research has conducted an unprecedented global survey, gathering insights from users of local and regional Electronic Health Record (EHR) vendors and Health Information Technology (HIT) support service providers. This extensive study evaluated 121 vendors across 53 countries and territories exclusive of the United States, offering a comprehensive overview of the current EHR landscape.

Over the past decade, the EHR market has experienced significant consolidation, with the number of vendors decreasing from over 1,200 in 2014 to approximately 280 in 2024. This reduction is largely due to larger companies acquiring smaller ones to expand their market share. Despite this consolidation, the market remains highly competitive, with numerous vendors offering a variety of solutions tailored to different healthcare settings and regional requirements.

In this survey, Black Book received client feedback from two-thirds of the global EHR vendors with current implementations, accounting for a total review of 175 out of the 280 vendors. This extensive reach underscores the depth and breadth of Black Book's research, providing valuable insights into vendor performance and user satisfaction worldwide.

The local and regional vendors that received feedback, along with notable clients, achievements, and adoption growth by country, include:

Argentina

GNU Health : An open-source health and hospital information system with a strong focus on public health and social medicine. Adopted by various health institutions, including the University of Entre Ríos, for teaching health informatics and implementation in different health institutions.

Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires/HIBA EMR: Developed its own EHR system, which is one of the largest HL7 implementations.

Armenia

Masys Apahov LLC: Contributed to developing the national electronic health information system, ARMED, connecting over 2,300 medical organizations nationwide.

Australia

MedicalDirector : With over 30 years of experience, its EHR solutions are widely adopted, offering cloud-based and on-premise options to healthcare providers.

MediRecords : Australia's first fully cloud-based EHR and practice management system, supporting primary care, hospitals, health departments, and virtual care providers.

Telstra Health: Developed the first FHIR-native Virtual Health Platform, enhancing real-time data exchange and system integration.

Bangladesh

DocTime : Digital healthcare platform offering telemedicine services and EHR solutions; provides 24/7 access to certified doctors, with 80% of patients connected to a doctor within 10 minutes.

EMR-BD : An electronic medical record system implemented in the pediatric neurosurgery department at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital in Dhaka.

MedicBD : Recognized as the first e-health platform, offering EMR services that facilitate centralized patient data management for healthcare providers.

NIROG by HAEFA : A comprehensive EHR system tailored to operate efficiently in resource-limited settings, digitizing patient records and supporting offline functionality.

SJ EMR: A comprehensive EMR and telemedicine software solution featuring patient portals, appointment scheduling, telemedicine integration, ePrescription modules, and robust data security measures.

Belgium

NexuzHealth : Its centralized EHR system integrates patient data from various healthcare providers into a single, secure platform, enhancing collaboration among healthcare professionals.

Primuz : Developed by Universitair Ziekenhuis Brussel (UZ Brussel), an integrated Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system implemented in several hospitals, including Heilig Hart Ziekenhuis in Lier.

Zorgi: Offers Xperthis CARE, an integrated EHR system designed to streamline clinical workflows and enhance patient care in healthcare facilities.

Brazil

MV : Recognized for its innovative platforms tailored to meet local healthcare challenges.

Philips Tasy : Stands out for its usability and task management tools.

Pixeon: Specializes in Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), Radiology Information Systems (RIS), and Laboratory Information Systems (LIS). Its PACS technology has reduced medical film usage by up to 80%.

China

B-Soft Co., Ltd. : Provides comprehensive EHR solutions, including Hospital Information Systems (HIS) and Electronic Medical Records (EMR); serves over 7,000 clients, managing healthcare records for approximately 300 million people.

iSoftStone : A key player in the Chinese EHR market, contributing to its growth, projected to reach $3.49 billion by 2030.

Neusoft Corporation : Its RealOne Suite is designed for large hospitals, serving as an integrated platform to optimize hospital information systems and enhance clinical workflows.

Winning Health Technology Group: Offers comprehensive EHR solutions, including HIS and EMR, tailored to Chinese healthcare providers.

Croatia

IN2 Group : Its eHealth System is widely implemented across various healthcare facilities, streamlining patient data management and supporting clinical decision-making.

Medius: Offers a customizable EHR system designed to enhance clinical workflows and improve patient care.

Czechia

ICZ Group : Offers EHR solutions like ICZ AMIS*HD, a hospital information system that supports various clinical workflows, enhancing the quality and efficiency of patient care.

IZIP: Developed the Elektronická Zdravotní Knížka (EZK), an "Electronic Health Book" aimed at centralizing patient health information, though the project faced challenges and was discontinued in 2012.

Egypt

E-Doctor : Specializes in healthcare IT solutions, including EHR systems tailored to local healthcare providers.

Health Information Systems : Offers EHR solutions designed to meet specific requirements of the local healthcare sector, integrating patient records, lab results, and imaging data into a unified system.

HealthTag: Recognized as the first Health Information Exchange Platform, enabling patients to store and access medical records digitally.

France

Cegedim : Provides EHR solutions through its subsidiary Cegedim Santé, serving over 100,000 healthcare professionals.

Maincare Solutions: Its EHR systems are utilized by over 1,000 clients, including 80% of French university hospitals and regional hospitals.

Greece

Computer Control Systems S.A. : Offers medical software including MediLab L.I.S. and MediRIS, serving healthcare professionals across Southeast Europe, the Balkans, and the Middle East.

Intrasoft International: Provides Health Insurance and e-Health Suite solutions to automate health insurance business processes and enhance efficiency.

India

Attune Technologies : Offers a cloud-based Hospital Information System (HIS) integrating various hospital functions.

Eka Care : Provides a comprehensive suite of EHR services designed to enhance healthcare delivery for doctors and patients.

Healthray : Offers an advanced EHR system providing robust healthcare productivity and cost-effective solutions.

Insta by Practo Technologies : A cloud-based Hospital Management System utilized by over 1,500 healthcare centers globally.

Scopex: Offers a suite of EHR services, including patient management, billing, and telehealth services.

Indonesia

Halomedis : Provides a suite of EHR software services tailored for healthcare providers.

Ksatria : Offers scalable EMR solutions supporting digital health transformation initiatives.

Medigo : Established in 2018, contributing to the digital transformation of the healthcare system.

Zi.Care: Provides Zi.Care HIS, integrating a fully structured EMR.

Iran

Dadeh Pardazan Salamat : Specializes in health informatics, offering tailored EHR solutions.

Fanap ICT : Offers EHR systems designed to enhance healthcare delivery.

Rayavaran : Developed the first Windows-based HIS in Iran.

Tebyan: Provides EHR systems designed to streamline patient data management and improve healthcare services.

Iraq

Shifa: A comprehensive healthcare platform offering services like Clinic Management Systems (CMS), EHR, and telehealth services.

Ireland

Servelec: Provides the Rio EHR system, enhancing patient care and integrating healthcare services.

Israel

iMDsoft : Offers the MetaVision suite for intensive care units and perioperative environments.

MedAware: AI-driven platform integrating with EHR systems to enhance medication safety.

Italy

Engineering Ingegneria Informatica : A leading IT services company offering tailored EHR solutions.

GPI: Specializes in healthcare technology, contributing to the digital transformation of the healthcare sector.

Japan

Fujitsu : Offers the HOPE LifeMark series to enhance clinical workflows and improve patient care.

M3 : Their cloud-based EHR system, M3 DigiKar, has been widely adopted.

NEC Corporation : Provides MegaOakHR, emphasizing medical safety support and operational efficiency.

PHC Corporation: Includes the Xirapha Karte system, expanding to cloud-based EMR solutions.

Jordan

Electronic Health Solutions (EHS): Enhances the quality and efficiency of the public healthcare sector with its Hakeem Program.

Kenya

KenyaEMR : Operational in 376 healthcare facilities offering HIV services, enhancing data management and patient care.

OpenEMR Implementations: Used in Siaya District Hospital, managing patient records and improving healthcare delivery.

Lebanon

ITG Holding : Offers comprehensive EMR services, including specialized modules for various medical specialties.

Sijilli: A mobile electronic personal health record system designed to serve Syrian refugees, enhancing healthcare accessibility and continuity.

Lithuania

Varutis: Provides Varis-ESIS, an integrated information system for healthcare providers.

Malaysia

AOIKUMO : Specializes in cloud-based EMR solutions for beauty, medical aesthetics, GP, and dental sectors.

GloboCare : Offers a robust Electronic Medical Record Management System deployed in over 20 hospitals across Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.

Nano Medic Care Sdn Bhd : Provides the iHealth Clinical Management System, enhancing hospital operations and supporting telehealth services.

Origin Integrated Studios: Their Origin EMR is implemented in over 30 hospitals and 10 satellite clinics, serving over 10 million patients annually.

Mexico

Health Digital Systems (HDS) : Provides comprehensive EHR systems that enable real-time medical data sharing.

SoftMedic: Offers clinic management software with features like patient portals, laboratory modules, and telemedicine capabilities.

Moldova

BrilliantMD: Focuses on claims management software utilizing AI, machine learning, and blockchain technology.

Netherlands

ChipSoft : Developed the HiX platform, a fully integrated EHR solution, and a market leader in the Netherlands.

ORTEC : Contributes data science expertise to enhance existing EHR systems with advanced analytics.

Topicus: Provides Medicom, an integrated EHR solution supporting complex healthcare processes.

New Zealand

Intrahealth Systems Limited: Develops and supports electronic health record and medical practice management software.

Nigeria

Helium Health: Its flagship product, HeliumOS, is used by over 10,000 healthcare professionals, managing care for more than one million patients.

Norway

DIPS ASA : The largest supplier of electronic patient record systems to Norwegian hospitals.

Tietoevry Care: Offers modular, open, and interoperable EHR solutions.

Pakistan

DocTime : Provides telemedicine services and EHR solutions with a focus on accessibility.

Healthwire : Integrates EHR functionalities with secure video consultations.

InstaCare: A leading EHR system offering superior patient management and streamlined workflows.

Philippines

KonsultaMD : Offers telehealth services, integrating electronic health records.

Medcurial : The first EMR software certified by the Center for Health Development in Metro Manila.

SeriousMD: A leading EMR and practice management platform for healthcare professionals.

Poland

Asseco Poland : Developed the Asseco Medical Management Solutions (AMMS) platform.

Comarch Healthcare : Holds a 21.5% share in Poland's enterprise application software market.

KAMSOFT : Specializes in computer systems design for healthcare IT.

Medicover: Supports efficient patient data management and integrated healthcare services.

Portugal

Maxdata Software : Provides Clinidata®, widely implemented in hospitals and laboratories.

Medidata: Enhances clinical trial workflows by securely integrating EHR data.

Romania

SIVECO : Offers tailored EHR solutions, including SIVADOC for document management.

UTI Grup: Developed the National E-Health Record system based on the HL7 standard.

Russia

1C Company : Provides EHR solutions like 1C: Medicine, streamlining operations.

Medos : Enhances operational efficiency through advanced EHR systems.

Softline: Designs comprehensive EHR systems tailored to healthcare providers.

Saudi Arabia

Cloud Solutions: Offers the VIDA EHR system, supporting digital transformation in hospitals.

Slovakia

Medirecords: Offers a customizable EHR system designed to enhance clinical workflows.

Slovenia

Medis : Provides comprehensive EHR systems supporting traditional and telehealth services.

Sistemi: Offers customizable solutions for patient management and clinical documentation.

South Africa

Healthbridge: Specializes in advanced EHR systems simplifying consultation processes.

South Korea

EZCaretech : Provides BESTCare, utilized by prominent medical institutions like Seoul National University Bundang Hospital.

Samsung Nexmed EMR: Features advanced analytics, robust security, and seamless integration.

Spain

GMV : Offers EHR solutions like Antari Professional and Antari Homecare.

Indra : Developed systems like Diraya, integrating comprehensive patient information.

NTT DATA Everis: Provides ehCOS CLINIC to enhance clinical workflows.

Sweden

Cambio Healthcare Systems: Offers the COSMIC platform, supporting hospitals and clinics.

Switzerland

HealthSwiss : Provides secure healthcare data management solutions compliant with GDPR and HIPAA standards.

ITH icoserve, Siemens: Facilitates efficient exchange of health information.

Thailand

HOSxP : A hospital information system used by over 800 hospitals.

SkyCare EMR: Optimized for the Thai healthcare market, featuring intuitive templates and compliance.

Turkey

Basarsoft : Integrates Geographic Information Systems (GIS) with healthcare applications.

MedData : Supports efficient patient data management.

Tibbi Bilgi ve Iletisim Sistemleri (TBIS): Adheres to national and international healthcare standards.

Uganda

UgandaEMR: Improves clinical documentation and reporting in over 1,900 facilities.

Ukraine

EMCImed : Automates and optimizes operations in medical institutions.

Helsi.me : A leading system with over 26.9 million registered patients.

Medstar Solutions LLC: Handles approximately 120,000 appointments per day, covering 15% of the market.

United Kingdom

EMIS Health : Supports over half of the UK's GP practices.

IMS MAXIMS : Offers modular, browser-based EHR platforms.

Nervecentre: Implemented in over 100 hospitals, supporting digital transformation.

Vietnam

FPT Information Systems : Provides EHR solutions like FPT.eHospital 2.0+.

Viettel Business Solutions: Connected over 1,500 medical facilities through its Telehealth platform.

Zambia

SmartCare: Deployed across numerous healthcare facilities, improving patient management.

Zimbabwe

OpenMRS: Facilitates the management of patient records in various healthcare facilities.

