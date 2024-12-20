Squid Academy Expands Esports Education Across Southeast Asia

Squid Academy , established in 2022, is dedicated to integrating esports into educational frameworks across Southeast Asia. Following successful initiatives in Malaysia in 2023, Squid Academy has now extended its programs to Thailand, aiming to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary for the evolving digital landscape.

Addressing the Educational Gap in Esports

The global esports industry has experienced significant growth, with revenues projected to reach $4.3 billion by the end of 2024 and a global audience surpassing 640.8 million viewers by 2025.

Despite this expansion, there remains a lack of structured educational programs that prepare students for careers in this dynamic field. Squid Academy seeks to bridge this gap by offering comprehensive curricula that combine gameplay with education on supporting roles such as coaching, health and wellness, event management, and more.

Innovative Educational Programs and Tech

Squid Academy's cutting-edge approach to esports education offers a comprehensive 12-module high school program via its proprietary LMS that immerses students in every facet of the industry, from gameplay mechanics to support roles like coaching, social media management, and event coordination (to name a few…). The curriculum is dynamic and evolves with industry trends, ensuring students gain skills relevant to the ever-changing esports landscape.

To complement the learning experience, Squid Academy digital platform, also provides a 360 tournament solution , enabling schools to organise and take part in intra-, inter- and international school tournaments seamlessly. These platforms not only foster teamwork, competition, and school pride but also introduce students to professional tournament operations.

Further enhancing the program's impact, Squid Academy integrates AI-powered tools like Squid Mentor , a virtual assistant for teachers and administrators that simplifies onboarding, class management, and curriculum guidance, ensuring educators can focus on fostering student growth. With a mix of hands-on and online learning, Squid Academy's tech and programs deliver a future-proof foundation for aspiring esports professionals.

Promoting Responsible Gaming

Recognising the importance of health and wellness in gaming, Squid Academy emphasises responsible gaming habits. Through partnerships with organisations like HealthyGaming , the academy provides resources and workshops aimed at educating students, teachers, and parents about maintaining a healthy balance between gaming and other life activities.

Expanding Across Southeast Asia

Since its inception, Squid Academy has formed partnerships with schools and organisations to bring esports education to Malaysia and Thailand. These collaborations have enabled the academy to tailor its programs to meet the unique needs of students in these regions, promoting the development of skills that extend beyond gaming.

About Squid Academy

Squid Academy is committed to empowering students with the skills necessary to thrive in the digital age. By integrating esports into education, the academy aims to prepare students for future challenges, fostering personal growth and responsible gaming habits.

For more information about Squid Academy's programs and initiatives, visit www.squid.academy or contact business@squid.academy .

