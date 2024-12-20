Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Swishablast LLC, the parent company of SwishaHouse, today addressed recent public statements and legal actions regarding the company's leadership and operations. G-Dash, co-founder and CEO of Swishablast LLC, has released an official statement to address various claims regarding the company's history and current legal proceedings, currently being heard in Texas Federal Court under civil action number H-05-2989, case number 4:05-cv-02989.

According to company records, Swishablast was established in 2000 through a partnership between G-Dash and Michael "5000" Watts. Since its inception, G-Dash has overseen all business operations, negotiations, and contracts that contributed to SwishaHouse's growth and success in the music industry.

The statement addresses several recent developments, including concerns about unauthorized trademark filings and various business decisions affecting the company's operations. Recent actions that have impacted the company include the removal of historical content from social media platforms and disputes over brand usage rights.

The company reports that current legal proceedings have not resulted in any adverse findings against G-Dash's position. Moving forward, G-Dash continues to focus on executive leadership in the music industry, working with record labels and providing consultation services to emerging artists.

"To all the loyal fans and supporters: the truth cannot and will not be erased," G-Dash added. "SwishaHouse's success is the result of teamwork, vision, and leadership, and I will continue to preserve and protect its legacy."



You can read G-Dash's full statement here.

About SwishaHouse

SwishaHouse is a record label established in 2000, recognized for its role in shaping Southern hip-hop. It has supported the development of numerous artists and contributed to the growth of the genre. SwishaHouse remains focused on preserving its history while fostering new opportunities in the music industry.

