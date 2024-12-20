CRETA: Locus Chain Successfully Completes Large-Scale Public Test, Demonstrating Dynamic Sharding Technology

Achieved over 1,400 TPS with the operation of more than 1,000 nodes and 32 multi-shards.

Sustained an average processing time of under 3 seconds in a 1,400 TPS environment.

Successfully demonstrated large-scale high-speed processing for the first time with 32 multi-shards operating in a fully decentralized environment.

Bloom Technology, a blockchain development company, has successfully completed a large-scale public test for its next-generation high-performance public blockchain platform, Locus Chain.

[Test monitor display showcasing 1,473 TPS achieved in an environment with 1,047 nodes and 32 multi-shards]

This test marks the first large-scale trial since the project's inception in 2018 and the groundbreaking announcement of Dynamic Sharding in 2020. Designed to replicate real-world network conditions, such as increased transaction volumes and an expanded number of nodes, the test aimed to validate the practical performance of Dynamic Sharding, one of Locus Chain's three core technologies.

During the test, Locus Chain demonstrated stable processing speeds with no degradation in network performance, even as transaction volumes increased, meeting its original design objectives. While Locus Chain was initially designed to handle 1,000 to 5,000 nodes per shard, the number of nodes per shard was reduced during this test to ensure reliable shard division verification.

In a 32-shard environment, Locus Chain achieved over 1,000 TPS (Transactions Per Second), processing transactions at high speeds within 0.1 to 3 seconds. Token transactions generated on the chain network were also processed with the same efficiency. Achieved in real-world conditions rather than controlled experimental environments, these results establish a robust technological foundation for practical applications across industries requiring blockchain, far surpassing existing blockchains limited to token management and transfers. Furthermore, even with sharp increases in TPS, latency consistently remained between 0.1 and 3 seconds, highlighting Locus Chain's distinct advantages over traditional blockchain technologies.

During the test, Locus Chain consistently maintained an average network bandwidth of less than 5 Mbps per node, even while surpassing 1,400 TPS. This achievement highlights the platform's capability to support decentralized digital industries requiring high-speed, large-scale data processing, such as gaming, video streaming, DeFi, mobility data management, AI systems, and authentication services. In comparison, current public blockchains prioritizing speed require node bandwidths ranging from 500 Mbps to 10 Gbps, yet their actual TPS performance averages only around 1,000 TPS.

Notably, Locus Chain plans to implement "Cubic Sharding" as the number of nodes increases, enabling the use of up to 4,096 shards. With this advanced sharding system, the network could handle hundreds of thousands of TPS even at a minimal bandwidth of 5 Mbps. By simply increasing bandwidth, the platform can achieve unparalleled and stable TPS performance. Leveraging this technological edge, Locus Chain aims to position itself as a cornerstone infrastructure for the decentralized internet era, accommodating massive processing loads through tens of thousands of nodes after the mainnet launch.

Sang-Yoon Lee, CEO of Bloom Technology, stated, "Locus Chain is the first blockchain in the industry to develop fully operational Dynamic Sharding to achieve complete decentralization. It is designed to enable anyone to easily and conveniently configure nodes using IoT and mobile devices. With the first-stage shard system comprising 64 shards and 64,000 nodes, Locus Chain can deliver over 4,000 TPS at a minimal bandwidth of just 5 Mbps, ensuring seamless user experiences." He added, "If the network bandwidth per node is increased to 20 Mbps, it can achieve over 16,000 TPS, showcasing Locus Chain's potential to enable new decentralized IT services that surpass traditional centralized systems, something previously unattainable with conventional blockchains."

Seok-Bin Yoon, Director of the Korea Blockchain Association (Special Professor at Sogang University's Graduate School of Information and Communications/CEO of Trust Connector), remarked, "Achieving 1,400 TPS with fully decentralized 32-shard division and an average bandwidth of only 5 Mbps per node is nothing short of extraordinary. I believe Locus Chain has the potential to become a blockchain project that not only represents South Korea but also sets a global standard," sharing his thoughts on the test results.

Locus Chain demonstrated its technological prowess in mobile environments through this test. With minimal network usage and highly optimized nodes of approximately 50 MB, Locus Chain supports node operation on low-spec devices such as smartphones, Raspberry Pi, and internet routers. This capability makes it possible to implement decentralized processing without servers, not only for mobile games and applications-where frequent network disruptions and fast re-syncing are critical-but also for mobility services like autonomous vehicles, robots, and drones.

In 2023, Locus Chain successfully integrated its decentralized Locus Gamechain into the online game Kingdom Under Fire without the need for servers. This was achieved with minimal CPU usage and low bandwidth requirements while maintaining optimal game performance. The game is now available on STEAM, a global game publishing platform. Additionally, on December 2 and 3, the Web3 gaming/metaverse platform CRETA conducted a global CBT (Closed Beta Test), showcasing ultra-realistic (photo-realistic) games, multimedia content, and AI services powered by Unreal Engine and implemented through the Locus Gamechain. The test demonstrated robust and stable technology to players around the world.

[CBT Screen of the Web3 Platform CRETA Powered by Locus Gamechain]

Sang-Yoon Lee, CEO of Bloom Technology, commented, "This large-scale test has demonstrated that Locus Chain is a public blockchain capable of delivering exceptional scalability in a fully decentralized environment. Building on these positive results, we will intensify efforts to further enhance our technology." He continued, "Locus Chain will play a pivotal role in creating safer, more efficient, and transparent digital ecosystems across a wide range of industries and applications. These include DeFi financial platforms, metaverses, Web3 gaming platforms, video streaming, mobility device data management, and AI data authentication and management solutions."

[End]

*Seok-Bin Yoon, CEO of Trust Connector, serves as a Special Professor at Sogang University's Graduate School of Information and Communications. He is also an advisor at TUI Consulting, a director of the Korea Blockchain Association, and an advisor at the law firm DLG. With extensive experience in the IT industry, including roles at Oracle Korea and IBM Korea, he also contributes as an academic-industry collaboration professor at Sogang University's Intelligent Blockchain Research Center.

*Cubic Sharding: An advanced sharding model that evolves Locus Chain's Dynamic Sharding (Quadratic Sharding) to the next level. It exponentially expands the initial 64 shards to 4,096 shards (64 x 64), enabling a highly dynamic network and ledger sharding system. While other blockchains have yet to implement even 10 to 20 dynamic shards, Locus Chain is preparing for the future by leveraging Cubic Sharding to handle the exponential growth of blockchain transactions effectively.

[Reference]

Locus Chain Official Website: https://locuschain.com/

Locus Chain Official Telegram: https://t.me/locusofficialGroup , https://t.me/locusofficial

Locus Chain Official X: https://twitter.com/LocusChain

Inquiry: Bloom Technology Division Head Geun-soo Lee, komp@bloomtechnology.co.kr

------------------ Appendix ----------------------

* Locus Chain is the first next-generation blockchain protocol to simultaneously solve the issues of decentralization, scalability, and security. Its unique core technology, Dynamic Sharding, ensures network stability in any environment, while the application of Verifiable Pruning minimizes node size, allowing anyone to run and participate in nodes even with mini PCs or internet routers. With its low operating costs and secure network participation, Locus Chain is an ideal blockchain network for large-scale projects requiring scalability, offering low entry barriers and high efficiency.

With its fully decentralized Dynamic Sharding, this advanced blockchain protocol delivers unparalleled speed in large-scale data transmission, enabling the processing of not just simple token transfers but all types of data generated within the Web3 ecosystem.

* The without server technology of Locus Chain's GameChain replaces centralized servers, enabling games to remain playable online permanently as long as players exist, even without a central operating company. In 2023, this serverless technology was applied to the Web3 metaverse platform CRETA, and plans are underway to introduce various serverless dApps (Decentralized Applications) in addition to games. With Locus Chain, operation without server is possible not only for games and metaverse services but also for video conferencing and streaming services, marking a revolutionary cost reduction and the beginning of a new paradigm.

* Following GameChain, Locus Chain has also completed the development of VME (Virtual Machine Engine), an interface architecture solution for expanding external smart contracts and servers. VME provides an environment for low-cost and seamless migration of various applications-including those from centralized (server-based) traditional internet services, smart contracts created on other mainnets like Ethereum, and other blockchain networks-into the Locus Chain ecosystem. By naturally integrating numerous blockchain ecosystems, Locus Chain is expected to maximize scalability.

* Dynamic Sharding, the innovative technology of Locus Chain, addresses the scalability, decentralization, and security challenges of existing blockchains. It distributes transaction loads across independent subgroups (shards), eliminating central bottlenecks. To overcome the large data size and processing limits of traditional blockchain ledgers, Locus Chain introduces a DAG-based structure called AWTC (Account-based Transaction Chain) and employs a message-based transaction processing method for efficient data exchange between shards. Additionally, Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) enables fast and irreversible transaction confirmation within shards, preventing issues like double-spending. Dynamic Sharding ensures high TPS while maintaining decentralization and network security, providing an efficient and scalable infrastructure for large-scale decentralized solutions. These innovations position Locus Chain as a pioneer in addressing the Blockchain Trilemma and a driving force for true innovation in large-scale decentralized systems.

* Latency refers to the delay between data transmission and processing, and in blockchain, it represents the time taken from when a transaction is sent to the network to when it is verified and recorded in a block. Low latency is crucial for improving user experience and network efficiency, particularly in real-time response services such as finance, gaming, and logistics. Even with high TPS (transactions per second), increasing latency can slow transaction processing and reduce practicality. To ensure scalability and real-time performance, it is essential to maintain stable latency alongside increased TPS. Locus Chain addresses this challenge by keeping latency within a few seconds even in high TPS environments, expanding the practical applicability of blockchain technology.

SOURCE: CRETA

View the original press release on accesswire.com