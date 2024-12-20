Bateman IP: The IP Advocate

Bateman IP understands the competitive edge provided by protecting its clients' intellectual property.

"As an intellectual property [IP] attorney, I help protect their creativity by obtaining and enforcing patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets," says Randall (Rand) Bateman, founder of Bateman IP. "We represent a wide range of clients, from individual inventors and artists to large multinational corporations, and handle both prosecution of applications and enforcement proceedings in state and federal courts."

Bateman founded his firm in 2003 after serving as founding partner of another local rm. He later le- Bateman IP to serve as the chair of intellectual property groups for two of Salt Lake City's largest law firms. He then returned to Bateman IP in 2019 to provide more individualized services to his clients.

Bateman has received numerous industry recognitions, such as being named a Forty Under 40 by Utah Business magazine, a 10.0 rating from AVVO, and placement for more than 15 years on lists for Best Lawyers® and Mountain States Super Lawyers®. Bateman has twice been identified as Information Technology Law Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers and has been listed in the top 100 attorneys in the Intermountain West by Super Lawyers.

While Bateman IP handles intellectual property matters across a wide array of technologies, it is well known for its work with medical products and patents relating to rearms and bullet capture technologies. Bateman IP is also one of the most experienced firms in Utah regarding architectural copyright infringement.

THE BUSINESS OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

One of Bateman IP's goals is to understand the business needs of its clients. "Great legal advice may have little value if the attorney does not understand the business needs of his or her clients," says Bateman. "Sometimes an aggressive approach to handling a dispute is just what the client needs, but in other situations it can be detrimental to a client, even if they have a strong IP position. If you are unwilling to take the time to get you know your client's needs, you are doing them a disservice."

Bateman's commitment even carries over to accepting work from clients. According to Bateman, "There are times I have discouraged clients from chasing down IP protection on tangential technologies and creations because the client's IP spend was interfering with their ability to get products on the market. The right IP protection can be invaluable but ensuring that it is targeted to achieve the client's goals is even more crucial."

On the litigation side, Bateman IP has handled IP disputes across the country. Because of the unique aspects of IP law, there are substantially fewer attorneys that have significant experience in litigating and trying such matters. According to Bateman, it is not uncommon to see attorneys who do not specialize in patents, trademarks, or copyrights take positions in litigation that are ultimately harmful to their client's overall IP strategy.

"Years worth of work by attorneys prosecuting a companies' IP at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office can be undone by a careless position taken in litigation or an opposition proceeding," notes Bateman. "That's why it's so important to pick the right lawyer for you."

