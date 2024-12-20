Socium //advisors: A Wealth of Insight

Socium Advisors believe in building genuine partnership for lasting impact with wealth management clients.

"Financial planning is more complex than implementing a successful investment strategy," says Scott Underwood, founder and CEO of Socium Advisors, a wealth management firm under Northwestern Mutual. "We pride ourselves on looking at our clients' financial lives from every angle, developing comprehensive and product-agnostic financial plans that will enable them to reach their goals. All of our clients understand that we are deeply invested in their success."

For over 25 years Socium Advisors has gained a national reputation for building personalized, outcome-based financial plans for high net worth individuals, families, and businesses. Based in the firm's St. Louis office with an approachable luxury-rustic feel, Underwood has guided the group through an era of truly remarkable expansion.

"We've been the beneficiary of meteoric organic growth," Underwood says. "We service more than $2 billion in assets under management of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. We never sacrifice client experience in the pursuit of growth."

As a Northwestern Mutual Private Client Group, Socium Advisors also has access to an incredible range of cutting-edge financial planning tools and resources. This allows the firm's advisors to build wealth management solutions that are a perfect fit for the diverse needs and priorities of its clients.

"Our clients want to do more than live up to the status quo," says Suneel Garg, MBA, CLU®, partner. "They are intellectually curious, and they're open to new ideas. They understand the value of working with advisors who are uniquely aligned with their goals while also knowing how to uncover their blind spots."

Wealth Planning for The Next Generation

"One of the things that separates us from other wealth management groups is our deep bench of next-generation advisors," says PJ McDaniel, chief growth officer. "There's a tremendous generational transfer of wealth taking place right now. Many of our clients want to work with their peers."

In addition to uplifting the rising tide of young high net worth investors, Socium Advisors has developed "succession planning" partnerships with existing wealth advisors who are nearing their own retirement, which is feasible because of the firm's plethora of next-generation advisors. This allows advisors to thoughtfully transition to an industry- leading platform for business planning, risk management, estate planning, and charitable giving.

McDaniel concludes, "When you combine our dedication and expertise with one of the top five U.S. investment broker-dealers, you get a client experience that is unmatched in this industry."*

The Power of Perspective

"We challenge clients to think about things differently," says Michelle Magner, CLU®, ChFC®, CASL®, RICP®, partner. As one of Socium Advisors' first advisors, Magner believes that the group's greatest strength is its comprehensive approach. Instead of simply looking for "one piece of the puzzle," advisors work to understand the client's entire investment framework.

"Clients will often say, 'Wow, I never thought about it that way,' as we talk through a discussion point," Magner says. "I love watching them make a connection to a new idea and envision how it may be impactful for them."

