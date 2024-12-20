Jenkins Bagley Sperry, PLLC: The MVP of HOA Law Firms

The firm of Jenkins Bagley Sperry, PLLC, is recognized as a leader in the field of homeowners' association and real property law.

Founded in St. George, with additional offices in Salt Lake City and Richfield, Jenkins Bagley Sperry, PLLC, stands as trusted general counsel to homeowners' associations (HOAs), condominium developers, and real estate clientele throughout Utah. With a strong commitment to ensuring compliance with state and federal laws, the firm provides indispensable guidance for both new and established HOAs.

Known for its efficiency and effectiveness, the firm has earned a stellar reputation in advising clients who are developing, constructing, managing, and administering residential, commercial, and mixed-use communities-including condo hotels. The firm also works with clients to resolve common and complex real estate disputes.

"Homeowners' association law is a specialized niche within real property law," says Bruce Jenkins, attorney and cofounder of Jenkins Bagley Sperry, PLLC. "HOAs, which are typically administered by volunteer members within the HOA, are responsible for significant community assets and must navigate complex legal landscapes that include federal, state, and local regulations."

Jenkins emphasizes the importance of expertise in this complex area of law. "Some attorneys dabble in HOA and real estate law, but without deep experience, they may not fully grasp the intricacies. It's crucial to work with a legal team that specializes in these matters," he says.

EXPERTISE AT EVERY STAGE

With over 100 years of combined experience in HOA and real estate law, the team at Jenkins Bagley Sperry, PLLC, is uniquely positioned to offer unparalleled representation at every stage of an HOA's life cycle and real property concern. From the creation and development of HOAs to ongoing management, the firm's services include creating and updating governing documents to comply with the latest legal standards.

Whether addressing insurance challenges, negotiating service contracts, or providing mediation services to resolve disputes, the firm's expertise is comprehensive. If litigation becomes necessary, the firm's seasoned litigators are ready to advocate professionally and effectively on behalf of their clients.

All the firm's attorneys are members of Community Associations Institute, and Jenkins is a Distinguished Fellow at the College of Community Association Lawyers-one of only a few attorneys in Utah recognized for their special expertise. The firm's excellence is further validated by accolades from Legal Elite, Super Lawyers®, and Martindale-Hubbell®, along with strong professional relationships both locally and nationally. Attorneys at the firm also regularly assist in drafting and reviewing Utah laws impacting HOAs and present at local and national events on HOA and other real estate issues.

"No issue is too small or too complex for us," concludes Jenkins. "From advising those creating HOAs or serving on HOA boards to resolving multimillion-dollar construction defect cases, our firm offers unmatched experience and dedication in serving the needs of community associations and real property owners across Utah."

