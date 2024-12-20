AAOO Improves Member Experience With Upgraded Customer Support

The American Association of Owner Operators (AAOO) is proud to announce an upgrade for its customer service, aimed at delivering a better experience for its members. The improvements include a newly established call team for support and a chatbot for 24/7 assistance on the AAOO website.

AAOO's new call team has been trained to answer questions with efficiency and expertise. Whether callers need help managing their membership, accessing benefits, or want to learn more, this team is now the go-to resource for resolving questions and providing solutions.

Along with the call team, AAOO also launched a new chatbot feature on the association's website. This advanced tool is designed to answer questions, guide visitors to the resources they need, and provide real-time support, ensuring that truckers and members can get help whenever they need it.

"We know how busy life can be for truckers, and we're committed to making their interactions with AAOO as easy as possible," said Donnie Rand, Marketing Coordinator at AAOO. "We want our members to make the most of their memberships, and these customer service upgrades will help them do just that."

These updates further AAOO's mission to provide necessary support to the trucking industry, further cementing its role as a trusted resource for owner operators and small fleet owners.

To experience the new customer service features or learn more about AAOO's member benefits, visit www.aaofoo.com.

SOURCE: AAOO

View the original press release on accesswire.com