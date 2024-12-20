Southern Company: 2024 Year in Review - a Message From Chris Womack

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / Southern Company



It has been an incredible year for Southern Company.

We did big things. We made history.

In 2024, we embodied Our Values and worked together as One Team to bring our vision of a clean energy system to life.

In April, we achieved a monumental milestone with the successful completion of the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion project. Bringing the first new nuclear reactors online in the United States in over 30 years was no small feat. Thanks to the relentless efforts of thousands of our team members, Plant Vogtle now stands as the largest generator of clean energy in the nation.

This year also brought unprecedented challenges. Hurricane Helene was the most destructive storm in Georgia Power's history, grounding more than 1,500 miles of power lines and leaving millions of Georgians without electricity. Our system-wide response was nothing short of extraordinary. Over 20,000 personnel were mobilized, working tirelessly to restore power and rebuild critical parts of our energy infrastructure. Together, we built back our communities stronger.

It is an exciting time to be at Southern Company. The projected historic growth across our service territory presents incredible opportunities for both our company and the communities we serve. We continue to challenge our leaders to approach these opportunities with a vision of innovation and collaboration, always keeping our customers at the center of all we do.

Reflecting on our 2024 accomplishments fills me with immense pride. This year, we had the distinct honor of being named the No. 1 most-admired electric and gas utility by Fortune magazine. This recognition highlights the exceptional service of our 28,000 employees and demonstrates that how we approach our work is just as important as the work itself. Together, as One Team, I know we will continue to Rising Together in the upcoming year.

The best is yet to come.

Chris Womack

Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer Southern Company

