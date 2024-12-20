Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBYQ | ISIN: US29350E1047 | Ticker-Symbol: 2Q5
Tradegate
18.12.24
19:05 Uhr
1,830 Euro
+0,340
+22,82 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENOVARO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENOVARO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5081,60822:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2024 21:46 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renovaro Inc: Renovaro Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Requirement

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB), a pioneer in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics powered by artificial intelligence, today announced that it has received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule, 5550(a)(2). The Company's security will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market and this matter is now closed.

Renovaro previously received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department on September 12, 2024, notifying the Company that, over the previous 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock had been below the minimum of $1.00 per share required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About Renovaro

Renovaro https://renovarogroup.com/aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and Renovaro Cube.

Renovaro Cube has developed an award-winning AI platform that is committed to the early detection of cancer and its recurrence and monitoring subsequent treatments. Renovaro Cube intervenes at a stage where potential therapy can be most effective. Renovaro Cube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech and a 12-year history. It brings together proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, multi-omics, multi-modal data, and the expertise of a carefully selected multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine and enable breakthrough changes in disease agnostic decision support.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline, platform and fundraising. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "aims," "intends," "potential," or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Renovaro's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Renovaro Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
RENB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

For media inquiries, please contact:

karen@Renovaro Cube.comand STarsh@Renovarogroup.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.