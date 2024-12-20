SMUD: Combating the Climate Crisis

SMUD (Sacramento Municipal Utility District) is a national leader in reducing carbon emissions and advocating for the health and well-being of all global citizens.

"We're redefining what it means to be utility company in the 21st century," says Paul Lau. CEO and General Manager of SMUD. "Our plan to eliminate carbon emissions from our energy supply by 2030 is one of the most ambitious in the nation, placing us at the forefront of the clean energy transition."

Founded in 1946, SMUD's been an energy pioneer since its conception, and Lau has had a front-row seat throughout his 42-year career at the company. "I've been incredibly blessed to be part of, and now lead, an organization whose values align with my own," he says. "Our mission is one that our 2,200-plus employees take to heart."

As a community-owned, not-for-profit electric utility, SMUD is uniquely positioned to prioritize its service to customers, low rates, and the environment without the conflict of providing profits to shareholders. Employee volunteerism is encouraged, as is participating on local and industry boards of important causes.

Lau says, "Our passion is to reinvest back into our community and enhance quality of life by offering safe, reliable, and affordable energy and creating innovative programs to combat the climate crisis."

Real Impact, Real Savings

Carbon emissions contribute to global warming, which leads to extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and other environmental challenges that have devastating effects on present-day communities as well as future generations. Sacramento is among the most polluted cities in the country, with higher than-average asthma rates among children and low ratings in air quality.

"Climate change is a real concern, and as an energy provider, we're a critical player in leading the community and the country with innovative solutions for a clean energy future," says Lau. SMUD provides tools, education, incentives, and resources for its customers to make smart-energy choices, such as its My Energy Optimizer program and a Community Impact Plan to make an impact where it matters most.

Equitable Energy

Energy disparity and the negative effects of carbon emissions have disproportionately affected lower-income communities, which is why SMUD is not only dedicated to reducing carbon emissions but doing so equitably.

"This means investing in renewable energy projects in underserved areas, offering financial assistance and incentives for energy efficient upgrades, and creating jobs in the clean energy sector that are accessible to everyone," says Lau, adding that SMUD rates are among the lowest in California and more than 50% lower than its neighboring investor owned utility, comparatively saving more than $1.7 billion annually for its customers.

"We're at a pivotal time in history where we can change the trajectory of the climate crisis and deliver better health outcomes, more just solutions, clean tech jobs, and inclusive economic development-not just for today, but for our kids and grandkids," Lau concludes. "By looking holistically at the right technology solutions and investments to make transformational progress toward a clean energy future, I'm more optimistic than ever about the impact SMUD can make on the Sacramento region and as a model for communities across the globe."

