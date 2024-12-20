Avison Young: One of a Kind

Energized and experienced, the team at Avison Young St. Louis brings top talent and an unparalleled suite of services to the city's thriving commercial real estate market.

Few commercial real estate (CRE) companies tick every box-Avison Young St. Louis is the exception. Led by a seasoned team of advisors and offering a full slate of CRE services to property owners, investors, and occupiers across a variety of industry sectors, Avison Young is a desirable CRE partner. The company itself is rapidly growing-it recently welcomed an ace team of advisors led by Principal Mike Carlson and continues to attract ambitious young talent who are drawn to its energizing culture.

"We bring so much experience and expertise to this market," Carlson says. "We're constantly on the move and looking to serve our clients as we ourselves reload and grow."

Driving Growth in St. Louis Through Comprehensive CRE Solutions

There's no doubt that St. Louis is on the rise. Located in the middle of the country, it's highly connected to the rest of the Midwest and home to leading institutions in higher education, health care, and financial services. Many team members were born and raised in the area, giving them insider knowledge of the market. That knowledge serves landlords and tenants looking to capitalize on the city's vibrant economy. Carlson says, "Being at the top of both service lines makes us stand out, as does our strength on the office, industrial, and retail side of the market."

What sets Avison Young apart is the depth of support available to every client. Its in-house marketing team provides expert analysis and research as well as top-tier skills in video production, photography, graphics, social media, and event planning. Avison Young also offers third-party services in property and construction management, making it a one-stop shop for CRE needs.

"From the start of a partnership, clients benefit from our full-service, in-house approach," Carlson says. "Our project management team can assess potential renovations or improvements early in the process, ensuring our tenant or landlord clients make the most informed financial decisions."

Avison Young's employee-owned model also plays a key role in its success. The company's unique structure attracts top talent, particularly young professionals eager to grow in an environment where they can make a tangible impact. From day one, new team members can become owners and receive mentoring from colleagues who are directly invested in their success.

"Our collective expertise and commitment to our clients' success sets us apart," Carlson adds. "At Avison Young, it's not just about completing a deal-it's about creating lasting value in the communities we serve."

Contact Information

Amanda Bradham-Little

314-785-7602





SOURCE: Avison Young

View the original press release on accesswire.com