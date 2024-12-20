Omni Air Transport: Safety and Service Above All

For more than 40 years, Omni Air Transport has helped clients fly with confidence.

"We know when our clients are satisfied with our service, because they tell us," says Michael Rodgers, CEO of Omni Air Transport. "On our chartered flights, clients repeatedly tell us how happy they are with our level of attention and the feeling of safety we offer. Owners of airplanes we manage and maintain come back to us year after year. All of this speaks volumes about our client satisfaction."

Headquartered in Tulsa, Omni has served clients in the private aviation industry for over four decades. Founded in 1983 as a chartered flight service, the company has steadily grown and adapted to meet the needs of its clients. Today, the company also includes Omni Aircraft Maintenance, providing mechanical services and inspections for private aircraft.

Both companies operate "under the Omni umbrella," Rodgers explains, allowing clients to benefit from shared expertise and infrastructure. When a client hires Omni Aircraft Maintenance to service and inspect their airplane, they gain access to the same highly trained and cost-effective crew that services Omni's own fleet.

"Many of our clients have a true passion for flying, but they may not know the first thing about aircraft maintenance," Rodgers says. "We provide them with a completely hands-off experience where they never need to worry about the details. They know our track record for safety and service, and they trust us to handle everything."

Dedicated to Safety and Service

Even in an industry known for its dedication to safety, Omni stands out among the crowd. It holds an ARGUS Platinum rating and WYVERN Wingman Pro certification, as well as IS-BAO Stage III from the International Business Aviation Council. These ratings are reserved for companies that meet the highest standards of aviation safety.

"The emphasis we place on safety is unusual for an air travel company of our size," Rodgers says. "In most cases, flight safety is usually one of the pilot's secondary duties; at Omni, it's our No. 1 priority. We have a dedicated team of safety professionals who are continuously improving our policies and procedures. We hold the top 1% of all flight safety accreditations-that sets us apart from our competitors."

Rodgers has a deep appreciation for the importance of both strict safety standards and top-tier service. By providing both, Omni's clients are able to fly with confidence.

"We take client care very seriously," Rodgers says. "It's ingrained in Omni's culture to be responsive to clients. We try to anticipate their needs and deliver them before they need it. This even extends to our ground services, including concierge support, trip planning, and transportation. We strive for a level of excellence far beyond other companies in our market. That's one reason why our clients come back to us time and time again."

