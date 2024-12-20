Cass Commercial Bank: Modern-Day Banking Built on Timeless Values

Since 1906, Cass Commercial Bank has provided sophisticated financial services to businesses, franchises, and faith-based organizations.

"We're in a unique position for a commercial bank," says Dwight Erdbruegger, president of Cass Commercial Bank. "Our technology and services were designed to meet the needs of our parent company, Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CIS), which provides invoice auditing and payment services for Fortune 1000 companies. We're able to offer the sophistication and capacity of a much larger bank while also being small enough to provide every client with personal attention."

Cass Bank

Founded in 1906, Cass Bank has served the business community in and around St. Louis for generations. The bank has a reputation for being selective in its choice of clients, opting to work with companies that appreciate the value of its conservative lending approach. In addition to working with privately held businesses and nonprofit groups in the St. Louis area, Cass Bank also offers services to restaurant franchises across the country, including McDonald's and Domino's. The bank recently launched a new Equipment Finance division, offering solutions and cost-effective strategies to businesses looking to finance new vehicles, machinery, and technology.

"We are very much a relationship-oriented bank," Erdbruegger says. "Most commercial banks are transactional, but our clients know that we're with them for the long haul. We're focused on delivering long-term results, even when that means sacrificing short-term profits. We rarely lose a client."

Cass Bank, which has a 5-Star Superior Rating by Bauer Financial for its financial soundness, celebrated a successful year in 2024. In October, it was awarded the 2024 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics. The Bank also received the 2024 Innovation in Philanthropy Award from the St. Louis Business Journal and was ranked as one of the St. Louis Top Workplaces 2024 from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Sophisticated Banking Solutions

As a global provider of payment management solutions for some of the world's largest companies, CIS has spent decades building Cass Bank into a sophisticated "payment engine" capable of processing billions of dollars each year. This investment in technology has allowed the bank to stand toe-to-toe with the largest commercial banks in the country without losing its deep personal connection with clients.

"Our clients are never exposed to the kinds of risks you might see at a large commercial bank," Erdbruegger says. "We're an extremely stable bank, and we're overcapitalized by design. We have not had a credit loss in more than a decade, which is remarkable for any bank."

Another important aspect of the bank's success, Erdbruegger notes, is its emphasis on professional ethics. Every Cass Bank employee is expected to "do the right thing" in their business dealings and to always deliver on their promises to clients. This philosophy of dedicated service even extends into online and after-hours support.

"Our customer service group is right here in St. Louis," Erdbruegger explains. "There's no automated system to navigate. When you call, you talk to a person. Our clients really appreciate that level of personal attention."

Champions of Faith-Based Banking

"From a banking perspective, churches have unique risks," says Erdbruegger. "We have developed a financial model that helps faith organizations understand what is possible and what is not. As a result, Cass Bank is one of the few banks with a long history of successfully lending to churches and other faith-based organizations."

Cass Bank provides a variety of services for religious organizations, from CFO-like financial advice to TouchPoint, a church management software solution. For Erdbruegger, this is just one more example of the Bank's dedication to its clients.

"We care about our community and our clients," Erdbruegger says. "We always try to do the right thing for them

