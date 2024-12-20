Gulf Central Merchant Bank Ltd: GCA AM Targets $150 Million Expansion for Its GAR Fixed Income Strategy

GCA AM Targets $150 Million Expansion for its GAR Fixed Income Strategy, Offering New Investors Access to Consistent Double-Digit Returns

GCA AM, the investment management division of Gulf Central Merchant Bank (GCMB), has announced a $150 million expansion target for its GAR Fixed Income strategy. Since its inception in 2018, the strategy has consistently delivered double-digit returns, and this new initiative aims to broaden investor access to its exceptional performance. The capital raise is scheduled to commence in Q1 2025.

Hakim Azaiez, CEO of GCMB and CIO of GCA AM, highlighted the importance of the expansion: "This initiative reinforces our commitment to providing clients with access to high-performing, resilient investment opportunities. By growing the GAR Fixed Income strategy, we aim to continue delivering the exceptional returns that have become a hallmark of our approach."

The GAR Fixed Income Strategy has consistently demonstrated its capacity to deliver strong, stable performance since inception, even amid volatile market conditions. This resilience makes it a compelling choice for both institutional and individual investors seeking reliable fixed-income solutions. The recent $150 million expansion target underscores GCA Asset Management's proven expertise in the fixed income space and reinforces its unwavering commitment to fostering long-term client success.

Disclaimer: Investments are subject to market risks, and the value of investments may go up or down. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors are encouraged to seek independent financial advice before making investment decisions.

SOURCE: Gulf Central Merchant Bank Ltd

