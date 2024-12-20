Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or "the Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the amendments (the "Amendments") to 900,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company, as previously announced in the Company's December 6, 2024 news release. All of the holders of the Warrants provided consent for the Amendments.

The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement that closed December 31, 2021. Pursuant to the Amendments, the new expiry date for all of the 900,000 Warrants shall be December 31, 2026, whereas only 590,000 of the Warrants will have a new exercise price of $0.10. As previously disclosed, this is because 400,000 Warrants are held by an insider of the Company and pursuant to the policies of the Exchange, the exercise price of only 90,000 Warrants held by such insider could be amended.

Forward-Looking Information

