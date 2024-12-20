Anzeige
Samstag, 21.12.2024
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2024 22:26 Uhr
119 Leser
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 20, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2025.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com .

Investors
Jason Tremblay
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4226
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, CFA
The Mosaic Company
863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



