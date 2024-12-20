Anzeige
WKN: 883035 | ISIN: US8816242098 | Ticker-Symbol: TEV
20.12.2024 22:34 Uhr
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Financial Guidance at 8 a.m. ET on January 29, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it will issue a press release on its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, as well as on its financial guidance for 2025, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Teva will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

In order to participate, please register in advance hereto obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

A live webcast of the call will be available on Teva's website at: https://ir.tevapharm.com/Events-and-Presentations.

Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours on Teva's website.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace including our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy; our substantial indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in this press release, in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024, and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Teva Media Inquiries
TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com

Teva Investor Relations Inquires
TevaIR@Tevapharm.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
