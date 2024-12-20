Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed and voted on at the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on December 20, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting") were approved.

Shareholders approved: (i) fixing the number of directors of the Company at six (6); (ii) the election of William Howald, David Laing, Tom Peregoodoff, Andrew Pollard, Daniel Vickerman and Antony Wood as directors of the Company; and (iii) the appointment of its auditor, BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company and the fixing of the auditor's remuneration.

The Company's shareholders also approved and confirmed the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Omnibus Plan") at the Meeting.

A summary of all of the items approved at the Meeting (including details of the Omnibus Plan) are described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated November 8, 2024, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Omnibus Plan, in its entirety, is attached as Schedule "A" to the Management Information Circular provided to shareholders of the Company in respect of the annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders held on December 20, 2024.

After the meeting, the directors of the Company: (i) appointed the following officers of the Company: Andrew Pollard as President and Chief Executive Officer, William (Bill) Howald as Executive Chairman, Randy Minhas as Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Vickerman as SVP Corporate development and Amit Kumar as Corporate Secretary; and (ii) appointed Tom Peregoodoff as the Lead Director.

Backed by gold and silver ounces in the ground, Blackrock is a junior precious metal focused exploration and development company driven to add shareholder value. Anchored by a seasoned Board of Directors, the Company is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

