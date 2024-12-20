Fabian VanCott: Creative, Sophisticated Tax and Estate Planning

Since 1874, Fabian VanCott has served the tax and estate needs of high net worth individuals and businesses in Salt Lake City and beyond.

"We're problem-solvers," Bryant Jensen, partner, director, and president of Fabian VanCott, says when describing the value of the firm's tax and estate planning arm. "Clients trust us and rely on us through long term relationships."

"We come at situations from every angle to give our clients options," adds James Waddoups, partner, director, and officer. "We may present both a complex structure and a simpler alternative. We guide clients toward a solution that makes the most sense for them, depending on their tax objectives or their support team, but we never push them into one particular solution."

As guides, Jensen and Waddoups understand the importance of personally knowing clients-many of whom are owners of successful, closely held businesses with national and international reach. Many clients come to the firm at a crossroads in their career-perhaps nearing the sale of a booming business or at the beginning of succession planning.

Tax-planning services often naturally evolve into other legal matters, such as trusts and estates for charitable or multigenerational planning. "We often have lots of irons in the fire for our clients," says Jensen. As such, the team considers each client's family structure, gifting goals, and even lifestyle objectives to deliver the most personalized solutions.

"Most of our clients become friends," says Waddoups. "We get to know their kids and grandkids, and we collaborate with other members of their advisory team, such as CPAs and financial advisors, to deliver a family office-style service."

TIMING IS KEY

When embarking on a sophisticated tax plan for exit strategies or philanthropic gifting, earlier is always better according to the team at Fabian VanCott.

Case in point: When making a tax advantaged charitable gift at the sale of a business, the IRS has parameters for the timing of those transactions. Often the charity or nonprofit will need to get involved early in the planning process. "It's complicated stuff, and it's not something you want to do in a hurried manner," says Jensen.

Likewise, clients often need time to process the logistics of multigenerational trust planning. "Clients often change their minds as they work through all considerations," says Waddoups. "It's not something you want to do last minute."

DEEP ROOTS

Fabian VanCott is the oldest continuously operating law firm in Salt Lake City, a legacy that dates back to cofounder Harold Fabian's counsel with the Rockefellers-a relationship that facilitated the endowment of Grand Teton National Park.

"We have clients all over the world and offer the same level of sophistication as large firms on the coasts, but we're approachable and personable, and we often offer a more reasonable rate," Jensen says.

"We're very proud to have a long history of working with high net worth clients to achieve public good," concludes Waddoups, who attributes his and Jensen's success, in large part, to the tutelage of their firm mentor, David Lyon, who has been practicing over 40 years. "It's a tradition that will continue for years to come."

