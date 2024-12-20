GrammaTech, Inc.: GrammaTech Awarded DARPA Contract for REAFFIRM

GrammaTech, Inc., a leading provider of cybersecurity services and tools that improve and accelerate software development, has been awarded a contract from DARPA to enhance its REAFFIRM firmware technology. REAFFIRM is a tool that automates the unpacking, disassembly, and analysis of firmware, an essential type of computer code that is embedded into a device's hardware to control how it functions.

Firmware vulnerabilities are a growing security concern, with Microsoft reporting that 83% of businesses experienced a firmware attack in the last two years. Current cybersecurity solutions don't adequately address firmware vulnerabilities, because firmware requires specialized tools for analysis and protection.

GrammaTech's solution, REAFFIRM, provides an end-to-end pipeline that extends from raw binary packages to actionable results. It improves analysis, efficiency, and automation for quicker and more accurate identification of security risks. This is a big step forward in reducing the complexity and manual burden at the root of the industry-wide resource constraint.

Ray DeMeo, Chief Growth Officer at GrammaTech, said: "Firmware security is a difficult problem, and one that our country and the world needs to solve to ensure the security of critical computing systems deployed at the Edge. At GrammaTech, we specialize in taking on hard problems and finding innovative, effective solutions. Our expertise in reverse engineering, software supply chain integrity, and cybersecurity makes us more than ready to expand our current capability for ease of adoption into DevSec operations."

This material is based upon work supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) under Contract No. 140D0425C0004. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

About GrammaTech:

GrammaTech is a provider of advanced cybersecurity services and leading developer of software-assurance solutions. Our origin story began in the computer science department at Cornell University and now traverses a thirty-five-year company history of delivering cutting-edge cyber capability in support of government, intelligence and mission-critical infrastructure. GrammaTech technology is used by software developers and system defenders alike, everywhere reliability and security are paramount. It covers threat detection and mitigation, malware analysis, machine learning and automation, migration to memory safe languages, attack surface area reduction, and software supply chain integrity.

Distribution Statement "A" (Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited)

Contact Information

Sarah Riggins

Project Manager, GrammaTech

sriggins@grammatech.com

301-530-2900

SOURCE: GrammaTech, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com