Amarc Resources Ltd.: Amarc Announces Loan Extension

Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) announces that that it has entered into Third Loan Amendment Agreement dated November 25, 2024 (the "Amendment Agreement") with a lender who is a director and significant shareholder of the Company. Pursuant to the Amendment Agreement, the repayment date of the $1,000,000 loan (the "Loan") thereunder was extended from November 26, 2024 to November 26, 2025. The other terms of the Loan remain unchanged.

About Amarc Resources Ltd.

Amarc is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced and successful management team focused on developing a new generation of long-life, high-value porphyry Cu-Au mines in BC. By combining high-demand projects with dynamic management, Amarc has created a solid platform to create value from its exploration and development-stage assets.

Amarc is advancing its 100%-owned JOY, DUKE and IKE porphyry Cu±Au districts located in different prolific porphyry regions of southern, central and northern BC, respectively. Each district represents significant potential for the development of multiple and important-scale, porphyry Cu±Au deposits. Importantly, each of the three districts is located in proximity to industrial infrastructure - including power, highways and rail.

