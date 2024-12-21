Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 21.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.12.2024 00:14 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chloeta Awarded GSA OASIS+ IDIQ Contract for Intelligence, Federal Civilian and Defense Support Services

Finanznachrichten News

Chloeta has been awarded a GSA OASIS+ contract for expanded professional services to federal government agencies.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / Chloeta, a Native American-owned and leading provider of professional services to the U.S. Government (USG) has been awarded a new Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the General Services Administration (GSA). The One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS+) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) Small Business (SB) award will expand Chloeta's existing service offerings to the USG in the areas of defense, critical infrastructure, national security and intelligence community support. Pre-competed Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWAC) such as this OASIS+ award, allow any federal agency to rapidly utilize a vendor's services in a streamlined manner. This presitgious 10-year contract was awarded to only approximately 560 firms across a variety of domains. Our firm was awarded all NAICS under the Environmental and Facilties Domains. This contract solidifies Chloeta's position as a trusted partner of the federal government, delivering innovative, multidisciplinary solutions to complex challenges.

The OASIS+ contract represents a significant opportunity for Chloeta to provide a broad spectrum of professional services, including program management, consulting, intelligence, logistics, engineering, and scientific support. With its proven track record of delivering exceptional services to various government agencies, Chloeta is well-positioned to leverage this contract to drive meaningful outcomes for both new and existing federal clients.

###

About Chloeta

Chloeta is a Native American-owned, 8(a) graduate firm providing highly specialized solutions to both governmental and commercial clients, supporting military, energy, homeland security, emergency preparedness, and critical infrastructure requirements.

CONTACT:

Meredith Kemp
meredith.kemp@chloeta.com
877.245.6382

SOURCE: Chloeta



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.