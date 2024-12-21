Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk experienced a dramatic market setback as its shares plummeted nearly 20% to 600.30 DKK on Friday, marking a historic decline for the company. The sharp downturn followed disappointing Phase III clinical trial results for their obesity medication CagriSema, which achieved an average weight reduction of 22.7% in participants, falling significantly short of market expectations ranging between 25-27%. This performance, while substantially better than the placebo group's 2.3% reduction, failed to meet the ambitious targets set by investors and analysts, leading to a substantial erosion in market value.
Market Impact and Analysis
The ripple effects of Novo Nordisk's decline reverberated throughout the pharmaceutical sector, dragging down the European pharma index by 4.1%. Supply chain partners like Gerresheimer saw their shares tumble by 13%, while competitor Eli Lilly benefited from the development with notable pre-market gains. Jefferies analysts responded by drastically reducing their peak sales forecast for CagriSema from $20 billion to $7.75 billion, citing concerns about both efficacy and patient adherence. Despite these setbacks, the medication's market launch remains scheduled for 2026, pending regulatory approvals.
