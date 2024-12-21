Aixtron SE, the semiconductor equipment manufacturer, is experiencing significant changes in its shareholder structure as its stock continues to face downward pressure. Investment manager BlackRock has reduced its stake in the company to 2.93 percent, falling below the crucial 3 percent threshold. Including financial instruments, BlackRock's total position now stands at 4.15 percent, marking a slight decrease from previous holdings. The TecDAX-listed company's shares are currently trading at €13.97, representing a 1.0 percent decline in XETRA trading. Most notably, the stock has witnessed a dramatic decline of over 64 percent from its 52-week high of €39.10 reached in early January 2024.

Analysts Maintain Positive Outlook

Despite the current market challenges and Aixtron's imminent removal from the Stoxx-600 index, market experts maintain a cautiously optimistic stance on the stock's potential. Analysts have set an average price target of €21.19, significantly above current trading levels. While third-quarter results showed a slight revenue decline to €156.33 million, forecasts for 2024 project earnings per share of €1.03 and a dividend of €0.376.

