Perrault & Alvarez: Island Advocates - Hawaii Leaders in Law

"In Hawaii, family law involves a lot of interaction with the Family Court" says Anthony A. Perrault, managing partner at Perrault & Alvarez LLLC (P&A). "Divorce and custody cases here often consist of a series of short hearings and extended, multi-day trials. at is why it's important to work with an attorney who is extremely comfortable in court, making your case in front of a Family Court judge. Your attorney needs an intimate understanding of family law and a high level of skill going to trial."

Based in Honolulu, P&A has extensive knowledge of the intricacies of Hawaii's Family Court system. As a full-service family law office, the firm represents clients in divorce, paternity, and custody cases. Firm's expertise also includes delicate matters such as high net worth divorces, high-conflict custody, and temporary restraining orders (TROs). With more than 30 years of combined family law experience, the firm provides "aggressive but fair" representation to clients on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and the Big Island.

Given the specialized nature of the family law courts in Hawaii, working with a reputable and well-respected law firm is essential. Unlike many states, Perrault notes, there is no presumption of joint custody in a divorce or paternity matter. Instead, the court determines custody and timesharing based upon "the best interests" of the child, on a case-by-case basis. And while Hawaii follows the "partnership principles" of dividing property, in the end, the Family Court is a court of equity and can deviate from the partnership principles to achieve an equitable result. Additionally, there is no specific formula for determining spousal support. e Family Court has wide discretion over how to decide many of the issues in a typical Family Court case.

Perrault emphasizes, "Each of the Hawaiian Islands also has its own Family Court processes and procedures, so you have to practice with humility and humanity. That's why it's essential to work with an attorney who understands both the law and culture of Hawaii."

Respected Across Hawaii

In Hawaii's relatively small and tight-knit egal community, an attorney's reputation matters a great deal. The State's litigation-focused system requires attorneys to present cases before the same handful of judges, often multiple times each week. If an attorney loses credibility with the court, it can negatively impact the case. The same goes for an attorney who is not well practiced or who rarely appears before the Family Court.

"The judges need to trust us, and they need to believe that we act with integrity," Perrault says. "We have a reputation in the community and with the Family Court as aggressive advocates for our clients, but we are also reasonable." P&A attorneys give compassionate but realistic advice to their clients. They also consider practical matters within a case, such as cost and the likelihood of success when taking specific positions. "We are one of the few law firms who believes in full representation in our Family Court cases-such as TRO matters," Perrault notes, "because we know that all of the working parts of a Family Court matter, work together, and affect one another."

Prior to founding the practice, Perrault and law partner, Kainani Collins Alvarez, spent years working together at one of Hawaii's most prominent family law firms. That experience has given them a deep understanding of each other's approach, resulting in a highly collaborative working relationship.

Alvarez brings depth of experience as a former Honolulu Public Defender. Litigating felony jury trials gave her the skill, knowledge, and confidence to prevail at trial in Family Court. Perrault has been practicing family law since 2011, and his trial experience before the Family Court exceeds that of most attorneys in Hawaii. "Anthony and I are both very competitive people," Alvarez says. "We love to win, and we hate to see injustices occur when we believe in the cause. You want an attorney who has that competitive edge, because that will get you the best results. We are two of the most skilled and passionate trial attorneys in Hawaii. You will not find better advocates for your case."

