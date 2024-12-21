Anzeige
WKN: A1C04V | ISIN: US04648R6053
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.12.2024 11:06 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASUSTek Computer INC.: The Art of Lightness: ASUS to Unveil World's Lightest Copilot+ PC

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS is set to debut the world's lightest Copilot+ PC during the AIways Incredible launch event on January 7, 2025. This groundbreaking laptop redefines ultra-light, AI-powered performance and will kick off CES 2025 with a live global stream.

Image credit: ASUS

Join the AIways Incredible Launch Event Online:

Date: January 7 at 9:00 AM PST

Event Page: https://asus.click/ces25_teaser

Teaser Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLgFyI5jnbQ

This latest solution will be part of the ASUS Zenbook series of laptops and offers several innovative aspects to look forward to.

The Art of Lightness Meets Next-Gen Technology

The ultra-light design of the world's lightest Copilot+ PC is set to redefine possibilities for mobility on AI devices, offering a portable partner and collaborator for the modern user. It is the perfect blend of elegance and functionality, offering a seamless experience for professionals, creators, and everyday users alike. Inspired by minimalism and nature, the design philosophy celebrates quiet luxury without sacrificing innovation.

Intelligent Innovation with Copilot+ AI

The new Zenbook is more than a laptop-it is a smart partner designed to revolutionize productivity. Powered by Copilot+ AI, it delivers intuitive, adaptive workflows, seamless collaboration, and smarter performance tailored to user needs.

Performance Without Compromise

Despite its ultra-light design, the laptop boasts robust performance and an impressive 32-hour battery life, offering continuous productivity that makes it ideal for travelling, remote work, and on-the-go productivity. Full specs, including details of the cutting-edge processor, will be unveiled during the event.

AIways Incredible at CES 2025

The launch marks a key milestone for ASUS in shaping the AI era. Viewers around the world will discover the complete AI-powered capabilities of the revolutionary Zenbook, redefining the future of computing.

Tune in on January 7 to experience AIways Incredible for yourself: https://asus.click/ces25_teaser

About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585993/CES_2025_Teaser_1_1920_Pure__1__00_00_14_02_Still001.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-art-of-lightness-asus-to-unveil-worlds-lightest-copilot-pc-302337431.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
