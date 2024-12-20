Mega Matrix Corp.: Mega Matrix Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU or "Company") today announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, which was held virtually on December 20, 2024 10:00 a.m. PT.

At the 2024 Annual General Meeting, the Company's shareholders:

(1) approved a proposal, as an ordinary resolution, to elect four (4) persons to the board of directors of the Company, each to serve until the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company or until such person shall resign, be removed or otherwise leave office;

(2) approved a proposal, as an ordinary resolution, to confirm and ratify the appointment of Audit Alliance LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024; and

(3) approved a proposal, as a special resolution, that the title to Class A ordinary shares listed on NYSE American in the United States of America for so long as the Company's Class A ordinary shares are there listed and any other stock exchange on which the Company's Class A ordinary shares are listed for trading (the "Designated Stock Exchange"), may be evidenced and transferred in accordance with the laws applicable to the rules and regulations of the Designated Stock Exchange and, for these purposes, the register of members of the Company may be maintained in accordance with section 40B of the Companies Act (Revised) of the Cayman Islands.

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through its subsidiary, Yuder Pte, Ltd. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Island corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io.

