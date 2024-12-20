Anzeige
SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED Announces First Half 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED (Nasdaq: SFHG) (the "Company" or "Samfine"), a printing service provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Overview:

  • Revenue was HK$81.9 million (US$10.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 61.3% from HK$50.8 million for the same period in 2023.
  • Net income was HK$0.8 million (US$106,105) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, as compared with a net loss of HK$3.8 million for the same period in 2023.

Six Month Financial Results Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue. Revenue increased by 61.3% to HK$81,934,259 (US$10,493,226) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from HK$50,800,321 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The overall increase in revenue was mainly driven by the increase in demand of book products and novelty and packaging products from customers.

General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 9.2% to HK$11,081,674 (US$1,419,217) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from HK$10,152,410 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, principally due to increase in legal and professional fee.

Selling and marketing expenses. Selling and marketing expenses increased by 37.5% to HK$5,474,255 (US$701,082) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from HK$3,982,211 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The overall increase in selling and marketing expenses was mainly driven by the increase in transportation costs.

Net income. Net income increased by 121.8% to a net income of HK$828,511 (US$106,105) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from a net loss of HK$3,797,489 for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in net income was mainly due to the increase in assessable profit resulting from the increase in revenue.

About SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED is an established one-stop printing service provider which principally provides printing services in Hong Kong and the PRC. With over 20 years of experience in the printing industry, its operating subsidiaries offer a wide range of printed products such as book products and novelty and packaging products. Its operating subsidiaries' customers principally comprise of book traders located in Hong Kong whose clients are located around the world, mainly in the U.S. and Europe.

Exchange Rate Information

The Company is a holding company with operations conducted in Hong Kong and the PRC through its operating subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the PRC, Samfine HK and Samfine SZ, respectively. SFHG's reporting currency is HKD. This prospectus contains translations of HKD into U.S. dollars solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from HKD to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to HKD in this prospectus were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1 = HK$7.8083 on June 28, 2024, as published in H.10 statistical release of the United States Federal Reserve Board. We make no representation that the HKD or U.S. dollar amounts referred to in this prospectus could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or HKD, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Rounding Amounts and Percentages

Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED

Investor Relations

Email: 888@1398.cn

Telephone: (852) 3589 1500

SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND JUNE 30, 2024
As of
December 31,
2023		 As of
June 30,
2024		 As of
June 30,
2024
HK$ HK$ US$
ASSETS (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents17,349,390 17,564,301 2,249,440
Restricted cash6,347,680 7,852,453 1,005,655
Accounts receivable, net31,670,733 47,182,229 6,042,574
Prepayments and other current assets, net10,302,355 13,698,032 1,754,291
Investment in life insurance policy, net1,564,333 1,565,203 200,454
Due from a related party2,086,415 2,416,977 309,540
Inventories, net8,293,287 10,464,922 1,340,231
Prepaid income tax8,003 8,003 1,025
Total current assets77,622,196 100,752,120 12,903,210
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Plant and equipment, net15,817,168 18,934,526 2,424,923
Intangible assets, net869,832 651,620 83,452
Other non-current assets1,985,940 - -
Prepayment for acquisition of plant and equipment1,357,434 290,668 37,226
Right-of-use assets, net5,022,022 4,615,352 591,083
Deferred tax assets, net2,640,387 2,417,601 309,620
Total non-current assets27,692,783 26,909,767 3,446,304
Total assets105,314,979 127,661,887 16,349,514
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts and bills payable47,485,156 67,107,440 8,594,373
Accruals and other payables7,203,230 13,863,430 1,775,474
Banks and other borrowings9,559,450 12,095,674 1,549,079
Due to related parties2,032,193 1,494,193 191,360
Operating lease liabilities3,928,046 3,492,618 447,296
Finance lease liabilities145,240 9,509 1,218
Tax payable10,095 - -
Total current liabilities70,363,410 98,062,864 12,558,800
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Banks and other borrowings10,514,517 4,841,582 620,056
Operating lease liabilities1,093,976 1,122,734 143,787
Total non-current liabilities11,608,493 5,964,316 763,843
Total liabilities81,971,903 104,027,180 13,322,643
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares: US$0.0000625 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 18,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 20248,775 8,775 1,125
Additional paid-in capital15,491,225 15,491,225 1,983,281
Accumulated other comprehensive income4,465,962 3,929,082 503,856
Retained earnings3,377,114 4,205,625 538,609
Total shareholders' equity23,343,076 23,634,707 3,026,871
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity105,314,979 127,661,887 16,349,514
SAMFINE CREATION HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2024
Six months ended June 30,
2023 2024 2024
HK$ HK$ US$
REVENUE50,800,321 81,934,259 10,493,226
COST OF REVENUE(40,455,750) (64,895,629) (8,311,109)
Gross profit10,344,571 17,038,630 2,182,117
OPERATING EXPENSES
Selling and marketing(3,982,211) (5,474,255) (701,082)
General and administrative(10,152,410) (11,081,674) (1,419,217)
Total expenses(14,134,621) (16,555,929) (2,120,299)
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATION(3,790,050) 482,701 61,818
OTHER EXPENSES
Interest income66,229 66,785 8,553
Interest expense(693,483) (682,011) (87,344)
Other income368,773 291,314 37,308
Other gain, net252,386 892,516 114,303
Total other (expenses) income, net(6,095) 568,604 72,820
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE(3,796,145) 1,051,305 134,638
INCOME TAX EXPENSE(1,344) (222,794) (28,533)
NET (LOSS) INCOME(3,797,489) 828,511 106,105
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENT(777,889) (536,880) (68,758)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME(4,575,378) 291,631 37,347
Weighted average number of ordinary shares:
Basic and diluted18,000,000 18,000,000 18,000,000
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE:
BASIC AND DILUTED(0.21) 0.05 0.01

