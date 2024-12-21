Anzeige
21.12.2024
SDI Partners Enhances Custody and Insurance with Ledger Enterprise

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2024 / SDI Partners, a London-based investment manager, has announced its recent adoption of the Ledger enterprise platform to improve investor asset custody. The platform, a certified SOC 2 Type 2 custodial solution widely used by regulated industry leaders globally, reflects SDI's commitment to secure and efficient asset management.

The integration of Ledger Enterprise will enable SDI Partners to safeguard investor funds while maintaining liquidity, ensuring the seamless management of day-to-day treasury operations.

"We integrated Ledger's enterprise solution because we were looking for a means to secure our partner assets efficiently and securely without sacrificing liquidity," said David Rosenberg, Managing Partner at SDI Partners.

In addition to the robust custody solution, cryptocurrency assets secured through Ledger are backed by a $150 million pooled crime insurance policy. To further protect investors, SDI Partners has added a $750 million custom policy add-on, increasing the total policy coverage to $900 million.

"The integration of Ledger will help SDI Partners adjust its business operations to address the increased concern for the safekeeping of cryptocurrency assets from within the industry," an industry correspondent noted.

Ledger Enterprise is a B2B platform offering cutting-edge hardware and software solutions for managing and securing digital assets. Designed for businesses navigating regulatory compliance and managing large digital asset portfolios, Ledger Enterprise's advanced security model includes Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), Personal Security Devices (PSDs), and a Proprietary OS. The platform also provides customizable governance, API automation, advanced reporting, and enterprise-level support and consultation.

About SDI Partners
SDI Partners is a London-based investment management firm founded by experienced technologists and investment management experts. While the firm officially began offering services to individual investors in January 2024, its operations date back to mid-2022 when it was established as a boutique investment management house. SDI Partners provides global investors with access to its AI-powered investment strategies, including options trading and market-making solutions. For more information, visit www.sdi.partners.

Contact Media

Organization: SDI Partners
Website: https://sdi.partners/
Contact Person: Randall Bloomfeld
Email: help@sdi.partners
Address: 51 Lime Street, London, EC3M 7DQ

SOURCE: SDI Partners



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
