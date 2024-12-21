Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2024) - Amid the vibrant backdrop of Art Basel week, Art Bio Miami and The Global Passion Projects presented an extraordinary fusion of art, science, and innovation. This groundbreaking event showcased how creativity, cutting-edge technology, and philanthropy can unite to drive transformative breakthroughs, offering a bold vision of humanity's future.

Science and Art for Life-Changing Solutions

The highlight of the week was the inaugural Art Bio Gala, titled "Art and Fashion Funds the Cure" hosted by renowned artist Romero Britto at his exclusive Britto Palace in Miami. Attended by an elite audience of Silicon Valley innovators, Miami-based investors, and philanthropists, the event underscored the power of collaboration to fund solutions for critical global challenges.

Leading the charge was Dr. Duane Mitchell M.D, PHD, a pioneering researcher at the University of Florida. As President and Founder of I-Oncologi, Dr. Mitchell's groundbreaking research in glioblastoma and immunotherapy is saving lives, particularly those of children battling cancer.

Recognized for his transformative contributions to pediatric cancer research, Dr. Mitchell's keynote shed light on how science can create measurable impacts. His work, which serves as a backbone of initiatives by the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, exemplifies the mission of The Global Passion Projects to fund life-saving innovations.

Quantum AI and Healthcare Innovation

At a pre-event kickoff, headline speakers and thought leaders, Noah Horowitz, Art Basel CEO and Jack Hidary, CEO of Sandbox AQ and former Google Quantum AI genius, spoke to an elite audience of Silicon Valley and Miami philanthropists and investors. Jack who has been on the forefront of discovering the use of quantum artificial intelligence for use in drug discovery, captivated family office investors with a visionary discussion. Hidary highlighted the revolutionary potential of quantum AI in healthcare, from drug development to breakthrough diagnostics. This session set the tone for the Art Bio event focused on shaping the future through transformative collaboration.

Gala Event Highlights

The gala blended art, fashion, and philanthropy to inspire hope and action. One standout moment was the fashion show featuring young cancer survivors, dressed as the professionals they aspire to be, celebrating their courage and future aspirations.

The event also unveiled innovative partners from The Global Passion Projects Foundation, which partners with legacy families, "Next Gen" investors, philanthropists and changemakers to fund innovative solutions for global health challenges.

Driving Innovation: The Global Passion Projects Foundation

Founded by Andrea Bartzen, a Biotech and healthcare thought leader, The Global Passion Projects serves as a unique platform where passion meets impact. By connecting high-net-worth legacy families with trailblazing scientists and entrepreneurs, the foundation drives progress in areas such as cancer, Alzheimer's, mental health, and diagnostic technology.

"Our mission is to bring together legacy families according to their passions to catalyze meaningful change. We merge philanthropy with impact investing to accelerate innovation. We find tangible results and real benefits by working with the direct sources of scientific breakthroughs" said Bartzen. "By uniting visionary investors with groundbreaking innovators, we're creating a ripple effect of hope and transformation."

Game-Changing Partnerships

Wellvii and VitalDetect® : Led by CEO Mark Khachaturian , these non-invasive health monitoring technologies are revolutionizing rural and underserved healthcare.

Wellvii's FDA-cleared blood pressure measurement tool, VitalDetect and BP Go, offer convenience and portability, revolutionizing remote patient monitoring and home care.

DermaSensor : Under CEO Cody Simmons , Award winning handheld device uses AI-driven spectroscopy and algorithms to enable early skin cancer detection, democratizing access to life-saving tools. Affordable and non-invasive, the device is a breakthrough in early skin cancer detection and is FDA-cleared and CE-marked. DermaSensor device was listed on October 30th as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2024.

We are Humaniti Foundation: A U.S. and Canadian foundation that is combining the vibrant forces of entrepreneurship, innovation and collaboration to solve the world's most monumental challenges, focusing on health, water and food relief efforts around the world

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation: Foundation is dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. Their focus is to find less toxic, more effective treatments through a unique collaborative research initiative called the Sunshine Project. They bring together the nation's top doctors and researchers to find a faster cure for pediatric cancer.

These ventures exemplify the foundation's commitment to funding disruptive solutions that address unmet healthcare needs globally.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for 2025

Art Bio Miami and The Global Passion Projects have cemented their status as a nexus for art, science, and impact. Upcoming events in 2025 promise to further this mission:

Miami Yacht Event - January

- January Palm Beach Private Estate - April

- April NYC Private Club - May

- May London Royal Ascot - June

- June Hamptons Private Estate - August

- August Middle East - November

November Art Bio - December

These exclusive gatherings will continue to foster meaningful collaborations among family offices, legacy families, and cutting-edge innovators.





Join the Movement

