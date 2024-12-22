Liberty Supports Growing Confidence Among First Home Buyers

Resilient first home buyers are feeling confident and non-bank lender Liberty has flexible solutions to help them make the dream of homeownership a reality.

According to a recent report from Helia, 77% of first home buyers agree that now is a good time to buy property.

Having the right support, including family help, government grants and incentives, could help first home buyers reach their property goals sooner.

As a leader in the Australian mortgage space, free-thinking lender Liberty works closely with first home buyers to help them say 'yes' to their dream home.

Manager - Group Communications Kate Jenkinson says the positive sentiment among those looking to buy their first home is exciting, and Liberty is ready to support them every step of the way.

"Buying a home is an exciting milestone, and we're proud to offer home loans that are as flexible as borrowers need them to be," said Ms. Jenkinson.

Unlike traditional lenders, Liberty takes a holistic approach to credit assessment, combining risk-based pricing with personalized customer service and greater choice.

"We understand the unique challenges first-time buyers face, from navigating deposits to meeting tight deadlines. Our tailored solutions are designed to help them into their new home sooner," Ms Jenkinson said.

With a free-thinking approach to finance, Liberty offers a range of home loan options, including low doc, low rate, and debt consolidation home loans.

"Regardless of smaller deposits, variable income sources or complex credit histories, we can work to find a solution that supports you."

Beyond home loans, Liberty's lending options also include personal, car, business, commercial, and SMSF loans.

"Whether you're looking to go on an unforgettable holiday, drive off in your dream car, or start your own business, we're here to help you achieve your goals."

With over 27 years of experience, Liberty has the solutions and resources needed to help more Australians get and stay financial.



About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

