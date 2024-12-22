Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2024) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQB: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announced that Mr. Jean Landreville will retire from his position as the Company's CFO at the end of the 2024 calendar year for health reasons.

Mr. Landreville has served as Tenet's CFO since January 2018. During his tenure at Tenet, he played a pivotal role in helping guide the Company through several challenges in both China and Canada, allowing Tenet to scale its annual revenue from CAD$1.6M in 2018 to over CAD$100M in less than 4 years, leading to a market capitalization of CAD$1.1B in the summer of 2021. Following a brief month and a half hiatus, he returned as the Company's CFO in the summer of 2023 to help continue to build the foundation of Tenet's data-driven business model and North American operations.

Mr. Landreville notified the Company's Board of Directors of his health issues in the summer of 2024 and of his intension to retire at the end of the year if a suitable replacement could be found to replace him as the Company's CFO. Tenet hired Mr. Maxime Couturier as the Company's Director of Finance in September 2024 with the expectation that he would eventually succeed Mr. Landreville as Tenet's CFO, a role that Mr. Couturier will officially occupy as of January 1, 2025.

Holder of the Chartered Professional Account (CPA) designation, Mr. Couturier will bring a diverse skill set to the CFO position at Tenet. His professional career began at KPMG, where he went from audit and certification to the firm's due diligence department, conducting multiple buy-side due diligence processes for mid-market transactions across various industries, including software and SaaS model companies. Following his tenure at KPMG, he joined Triton Advisory Services, an international boutique advisory firm, where he took part in several significant multi-million-dollar divestitures in the mining sector in Europe and Canada. Additionally, he contributed to business advisory projects, helping clients improve processes and reporting to prepare for public offerings. Most recently, just before joining Tenet, he occupied several fractional CFO and controllership roles with companies operating in the software industry, including a number of publicly traded companies.

"While we are thrilled to have Mr. Couturier as our new CFO, no longer having Mr. Landreville in that role will take some adjusting," commented Tenet CEO Johnson Joseph "I want to thank Mr. Landreville for his invaluable contributions to Tenet. We still have some work to do to get the Company to where we believe it has the potential to be, and we are confident that we can achieve this thanks to Mr. Landreville's efforts and commitments, particularly during the Company's most difficult periods. He will be greatly missed. That's why we are very thankful that he has agreed to remain a consultant with the Company through the end of April 2025 to support Mr. Couturier as he transitions into his new role".

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

