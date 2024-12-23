

RaffAello Asset Management Limited is at the forefront of connecting Asian economic powerhouses with Saudi Arabia, paving the way for a sustainable future. In mid-December 2024, the Company hosted the Green Finance Summit in Riyadh, attracting a diverse group of local industry experts eager to share financial insights and explore opportunities in green finance. The summit focused on critical themes such as renewable energy investments, sustainable development goals, green bonds, cross-border partnerships, and innovative technologies. This collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Asia-two major economic regions-holds the promise of significantly impacting the global economy through enhanced green finance initiatives. Ricky Tsang, a partner at RaffAello Asset Management, emphasized the importance of interconnectivity between the capital markets of Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong during his presentation on "Connecting Markets: Facilitating Dual Listings Between Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong." He highlighted how dual listing mechanisms can unlock increased financing opportunities and market access for companies in both regions, which is essential for advancing green finance projects. Rooted in the Hong Kong financial market for over twenty years, Tsang has extensive experience working with esteemed family offices and investment firms, including CK Life Sciences and Franklin Templeton. His insights underline RaffAello's commitment to fostering robust financial connections that benefit both Saudi and Asian markets. Kevin Chan, Managing Partner at SEAVI Advent Private Equity for North Asia, discussed the theme "Empowering Growth: The Role of Quadrant Capital in Pre-IPO and IPO Subscription." He outlined how Quadrant Capital's expertise can support companies during their listing journey, driving rapid growth and sustainable practices. John Lam, a consultant with Nan Fung Group, delivered a keynote address titled "Opening New Pathways: Providing Hong Kong Stock Exchange IPO Support for Saudi and Hong Kong Enterprises." His insights echoed the sentiments of Bonnie Chan, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, who noted that it's only a matter of time before companies from Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong actively list on each other's exchanges. As the collaborative efforts between these regions gain momentum, it's clear that RaffAello is instrumental in developing connections that will shape the future of green finance, creating a lasting impact on both Asian and Saudi markets. The vision of shared prosperity between Chinese and Arab enterprises is closer to becoming a reality, promising a sustainable and economically vibrant future. 23/12/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

