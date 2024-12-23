Quantum Kinetics Corporation: In the Race to Nuclear Fusion - It Wasn't a Photo Finish

Quantum Kinetics Achieves Mythical Landmark in Physics Years Before Competitors.

On November 5, 2024, Quantum Kinetics Corporation (QKC) announced it had set a new world record in nuclear research by successfully triggering sustained plasma fusion temperatures of 200 million degrees Celsius (18 keV X-rays) for 24 hours, measured in part by the industry standard AMPTEK Si-PIN X-ray detector and confirmed by independent analysis of the transmuted atomic elements. The icon-setting achievements occurred during two peer-controlled and peer-produced studies combining the experimental and analytical efforts of two US national laboratories - both recognized as world leaders in isotopic science. At the same time, QKC also successfully cracked Uranium 234 / 235 /238 and transmuted Strontium-90, Cesium-137, and other cancer-causing nuclides - something averred impossible by orthodox science.

Once thought by classical scientists to be a non-existent phenomenon, Quantum Kinetics' Electro-Physical Transmutation (E-PT®) generates cold fusion plasma that carries and controls high levels of energy without increasing localized thermal heat. The form of E-PT® energy is real, quantifiable, and measurable with state-of-the-art detectors. Quantum Kinetics consistently replicated the nuclear phenomenon over four years of painstaking research at three national laboratories including Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, a DOE facility in Washington State. The results have been peer-reviewed in a Nature journal and heralded by the reviewers as "a much-needed invention around the world."

Quantum Kinetics' revelations and stunning "World Record" announcement sent the hot fusion research community into a tailspin. The vanguard of the movement, Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS), immediately entered the fray - not to congratulate a colleague - but to throw down the gauntlet to QKC demanding even more evidence.

But given CFS's admission of yet another decade-long delay in the launch of its projected grid-scale commercial hot fusion plant in Virginia, officials at Quantum Kinetics realize there is no longer a reason to decelerate the public's attention on the benefits of Safe Nuclear plasma fusion in the current fight to solve the world's spiraling energy crisis. As recently stated by Dr. Vanessa Chan, the Chief Commercialization Officer and Offices Director of Technology Transitions of the U.S. Department of Energy, "We have to find better ways to do everything because we are running out of time."

In the context of such an ominous prediction, QKC now discloses the advantages of its Safe Nuclear technologies include:

Low-cost operations and scalable modular reactors

Transmutation of used nuclear fuel (UNF) to reduce environmental devastation

Endless grid-scale clean energy production

Advancements in cancer treatment through isotope editing

Direct carbon-dioxide CO2 sequestration via nuclear transmutation

Hydride production from ocean water rather than strip mining for rare Earth minerals

In short, QKC offers an immediate beacon of hope in the utilization of its patented and trademarked Quantum Kinetic Well®(QKW®), a synthetic marvel capable of sustained nuclear fusion at room temperature with the Arc Reactor. McKane Lee, the CEO of Quantum Kinetics states, "We can trigger Safe Nuclear on demand 100% of the time, while easily transmuting impurities in the ambient air, water, liquid metals, and even the vacuum of space." See Figure 1 .

Figure 1: The Arc Reactor marshals sustained cold plasma nuclear fusion for minutes, hours, days, weeks, and even years. The machine triggers Electro-Physical Transmutation (E-PT) without needing expensive superconducting magnets, exotic vacuum chambers, or dangerous injections of high voltage/amperage.

What further sets QKC's vision apart from other nuclear fusion companies is its economic utility and vast opportunities for rapid deployment in any environmental setting where water is present. The reactor operates between 1.9 watts to 88 watts of injected electricity. This means that Safe Nuclear (1 keV to 18 keV - 200 million degrees Celsius) real energy-equivalent temperatures can be triggered economically, even with solar panels. See Figure 2.

Figure 2: The Arc Reactor utilizing the QKW® technology operating at ~1.9 watts producing 180 million degrees Celsius energy-equivalent temperatures (X-rays between 1 keV to 18 keV) similar to nascent luminous cosmic bodies.

And unlike other stalled fusion companies, QKC's reactors don't destroy the devices that created them. Rather, the QKW® enhances the environment, both inside and outside of the reactor. This means Quantum Kinetics' machines can usher in a restorative relationship between humans and the planet they inhabit.

Vice President of QKC, Randal Bird, recently stated, "Quantum Kinetics has a responsibility to all of humankind to take what is in our hands now and make it into something to benefit the world." Bird described Quantum Kinetics' mission, "This is now our calling despite the expected avalanche of professional skepticism."

Quantum Kinetics is determined to break through the noise of criticism and doubt with its technical efficacy. One such commercial application from Quantum Kinetics is development of an Atmospheric Power Plant to revitalize the Earth's environment. See Figure 3.

Figure 3: Artist and AI generated image rendition of a new technology repairing Mother Earth and stabilizing a fruitful civilization with the Electro-Physical Transmutation (E-PT) phenomenon. These remediation reactor plants are coined, "Atmosphere Processing Plants". QKC's research confirms that E-PT's nuclear burning plasma fabricates organic and inorganic Carbon, Oxygen, and Nitrogen with 30V inputs ( CNO nuclear cycle ). This type of fruitful fusion is called "Star-Punk" by Dana Kippel , a Hollywood Film Director and visionary.

Another exciting application of the QKW® technology is the deployment of nuclear waste remediation stations at existing and new nuclear fission power plants. See Figure 4.

Figure 4: AI generated image rendition of a future Quantum Kinetics Corporation's nuclear remediation station. The Quantum Kinetic Fusor transmutation device triggers UNF (Used Nuclear Fuel) remediation with head-spinning speed. This Safe Nuclear system can process radioactive air, slurry mixes, and poisoned (tritiated) water.

Riley Lee, Attorney/CPA and President of QKC, recently voiced his opinion, "With such an expeditionary vision, we project a future not only with clean and everlasting energy, but with other yet unimagined wonders beyond the 'Quantum Kinetic Horizon.' How many other explorers will follow, daring the risks and rewards of discovery - is the outstanding question."

