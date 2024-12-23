Das Instrument SE0002372318 PROSTALUND AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2024The instrument SE0002372318 PROSTALUND AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2024Das Instrument N7D2 CA13960M1023 CAPELLA MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2024The instrument N7D2 CA13960M1023 CAPELLA MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2024Das Instrument MS6N ES0105122024 METROVACESA S.A. EO 7,2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2024The instrument MS6N ES0105122024 METROVACESA S.A. EO 7,2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2024Das Instrument OMY GB00B0381Z20 SYNAIRGEN PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2024The instrument OMY GB00B0381Z20 SYNAIRGEN PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2024Das Instrument VSL AU000000DCC9 DIGITALX LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2024The instrument VSL AU000000DCC9 DIGITALX LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2024