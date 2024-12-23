ARIA Sensing proudly announces the launch of "Hydrogen," a groundbreaking Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Radar System-On-Chip (SoC) that sets a new industry benchmark as the first to offer 3D beamforming with programmable bandwidth up to 1.8 GHz.

Hydrogen, the world's first UWB Radar SoC for 3D detection, of the Italian company ARIA Sensing (Photo: Business Wire)

The "Hydrogen" SoC introduces advanced waveforms supporting both single-pulse and pulse-compression capabilities, delivering unparalleled precision in radar sensing applications. Equipped with two integrated RISC-V microprocessors, the chip ensures robust performance and flexibility for a variety of use cases.

Key features of "Hydrogen" include:

4Tx and 4Rx UWB channels : Allowing flexible and scalable array configurations for optimized 3D imaging and radar detection.

: Allowing flexible and scalable array configurations for optimized 3D imaging and radar detection. Advanced 3D Beamforming : Providing accurate depth perception and spatial resolution for sophisticated sensing environments.

: Providing accurate depth perception and spatial resolution for sophisticated sensing environments. Programmable Bandwidth (up to 1.8 GHz): Enhancing adaptability across different sensing applications and environments.

ARIA Sensing offers four modular solutions tailored for both 2D and 3D radar applications, ensuring versatility and seamless integration into diverse markets, including automotive, industrial automation, and smart home technologies.

"Hydrogen represents a paradigm shift in radar technology, combining cutting-edge UWB advancements with compact SoC design. We are excited to see how this innovation will redefine radar sensing applications," said Alessio Cacciatori, Founder and CEO at ARIA Sensing.

About ARIA Sensing

ARIA Sensing is a leader in advanced radar technology, providing next-generation solutions that drive innovation in sensing applications. Our mission is to deliver state-of-the-art technology that meets the evolving needs of global industries.

