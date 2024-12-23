Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
23.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
23 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 20 December 2024 it purchased a total of 87,781 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           56,333     31,448 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.300     GBP1.906 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.285     GBP1.900 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.290719    GBP1.901485

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,079,495 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1036       2.285         XDUB      08:13:52      00072894761TRLO0 
579       2.285         XDUB      08:13:52      00072894760TRLO0 
512       2.285         XDUB      08:13:52      00072894759TRLO0 
6784       2.285         XDUB      08:45:05      00072895550TRLO0 
3188       2.285         XDUB      08:45:05      00072895549TRLO0 
10435      2.285         XDUB      09:49:10      00072897267TRLO0 
2978       2.290         XDUB      11:35:28      00072899982TRLO0 
4592       2.290         XDUB      11:35:28      00072899981TRLO0 
1500       2.290         XDUB      11:35:28      00072899980TRLO0 
4592       2.290         XDUB      11:39:52      00072900064TRLO0 
7704       2.295         XDUB      12:17:14      00072900715TRLO0 
1933       2.295         XDUB      12:17:14      00072900714TRLO0 
10500      2.300         XDUB      12:39:05      00072901079TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3116       190.20        XLON      09:47:43      00072897232TRLO0 
2751       190.20        XLON      09:47:43      00072897231TRLO0 
4647       190.00        XLON      09:48:43      00072897250TRLO0 
1923       190.00        XLON      09:48:43      00072897251TRLO0 
6336       190.00        XLON      10:19:48      00072898004TRLO0 
234       190.00        XLON      10:19:48      00072898005TRLO0 
4632       190.00        XLON      10:21:44      00072898053TRLO0 
1982       190.00        XLON      10:21:44      00072898054TRLO0 
1700       190.60        XLON      12:17:14      00072900711TRLO0 
282       190.60        XLON      12:17:14      00072900712TRLO0 
3845       190.60        XLON      12:17:14      00072900713TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  366617 
EQS News ID:  2056185 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2056185&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
