Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 23-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 December 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20 December 2024 it purchased a total of 87,781 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 56,333 31,448 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.300 GBP1.906 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.285 GBP1.900 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.290719 GBP1.901485

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,079,495 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1036 2.285 XDUB 08:13:52 00072894761TRLO0 579 2.285 XDUB 08:13:52 00072894760TRLO0 512 2.285 XDUB 08:13:52 00072894759TRLO0 6784 2.285 XDUB 08:45:05 00072895550TRLO0 3188 2.285 XDUB 08:45:05 00072895549TRLO0 10435 2.285 XDUB 09:49:10 00072897267TRLO0 2978 2.290 XDUB 11:35:28 00072899982TRLO0 4592 2.290 XDUB 11:35:28 00072899981TRLO0 1500 2.290 XDUB 11:35:28 00072899980TRLO0 4592 2.290 XDUB 11:39:52 00072900064TRLO0 7704 2.295 XDUB 12:17:14 00072900715TRLO0 1933 2.295 XDUB 12:17:14 00072900714TRLO0 10500 2.300 XDUB 12:39:05 00072901079TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3116 190.20 XLON 09:47:43 00072897232TRLO0 2751 190.20 XLON 09:47:43 00072897231TRLO0 4647 190.00 XLON 09:48:43 00072897250TRLO0 1923 190.00 XLON 09:48:43 00072897251TRLO0 6336 190.00 XLON 10:19:48 00072898004TRLO0 234 190.00 XLON 10:19:48 00072898005TRLO0 4632 190.00 XLON 10:21:44 00072898053TRLO0 1982 190.00 XLON 10:21:44 00072898054TRLO0 1700 190.60 XLON 12:17:14 00072900711TRLO0 282 190.60 XLON 12:17:14 00072900712TRLO0 3845 190.60 XLON 12:17:14 00072900713TRLO0

